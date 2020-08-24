World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Family of five dies after falling into cesspool

On the evening of August 23, in the village of the Voronezhsky farm in the Voronezh region of Russia, five people were killed as they fell into a cesspool of a private backyard. Two children (2 and 8 years old), two men (23 and 35 years old) and a 35-year-old woman were among the victims of the terrible accident. A 52-year-old man was poisoned by sewer gases and was admitted to hospital.

The tragedy took place after a two-year-old girl fell into a sewer well, having stepped on the edge of the half-open manhole cover. Trying to help her, the girl's mother, her 8-year-old sister and father, as well as two neighbors - men 23 and 52 years old - jumped into the well as well. The eldest of the men, managed to get out of the well, while two children and three adults died.

According to the website of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Voronezh Region, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in connection with the incident (causing death by negligence).

The deceased family is survived by two underage daughters - aged six years old and less than one year. They will now be into their aunt's custody. Social security authorities will provide support to the families and friends of the victims, including the preparation of all the necessary documents and payments required by law. The funeral will be arranged by the district administration.

The 52-year-old survivor remains in satisfactory condition and will soon be discharged from hospital.

