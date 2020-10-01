Russia reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The number of new daily cases of coronavirus infection in Russia has reached almost 9,000 people. According to the federal headquarters, another 8,945 cases were registered in all 85 regions of the country. This is the highest increase since June 12.

The number of deaths does not fall below 160 people for three days. Over the last 24 hours, 169 deaths were reported. In Moscow, the maximum daily increase in infected people has been reported since May 31 - 2,424 people, 827 were hospitalized.

In total, Russia has 1.185,231 COVID-19 cases and 20,891 deaths. As many as 5,985 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, the total number of recovered patients increased to 964,242 people.

Most of the new cases are reported in Moscow (2,424), St. Petersburg (285) and the Moscow region (230). They are followed by Rostov (205), Nizhny Novgorod (186) and Voronezh (171) regions. The smallest number of COVID-19 cases was reported in Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (one and two, respectively), as well as in the Chechen Republic (six).