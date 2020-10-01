World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The number of new daily cases of coronavirus infection in Russia has reached almost 9,000 people. According to the federal headquarters, another 8,945 cases were registered in all 85 regions of the country. This is the highest increase since June 12.

Russia reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The number of deaths does not fall below 160 people for three days. Over the last 24 hours, 169 deaths were reported. In Moscow, the maximum daily increase in infected people has been reported since May 31 - 2,424 people, 827 were hospitalized.

In total, Russia has 1.185,231 COVID-19 cases and 20,891 deaths. As many as 5,985 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, the total number of recovered patients increased to 964,242 people.

Most of the new cases are reported in Moscow (2,424), St. Petersburg (285) and the Moscow region (230). They are followed by Rostov (205), Nizhny Novgorod (186) and Voronezh (171) regions. The smallest number of COVID-19 cases was reported in Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (one and two, respectively), as well as in the Chechen Republic (six).

Last materials
Russia reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
Alexei Navalny blames Putin, pledges to return to Russia
Snake Plissken for President in 2020! No Donald 'Erdogan' Trump! No Joe 'Empath' Biden!
The Kathopnishad: A Commentary(Part I)
Russian ruble on the way to hit another all-time low
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
The weak voice of France wants to talk to the weaker voice of Belarus
COVID-19: Only one in eight countries worldwide have measures in place to protect women
Memo To Trump: Pick Heroes, Not Hymens, for the Court
Turkey wages war in Nagorno Karabakh. What should Russia do?
Popular
Columnists
Snake Plissken for President in 2020! No Donald 'Erdogan' Trump! No Joe 'Empath' Biden!

In addition to Biden's disturbing record on domestic policy, he has been a consistent warmonger. He has supported every military intervention he's been able to

Snake Plissken for President in 2020! No Donald 'Erdogan' Trump! No Joe 'Empath' Biden!
The Kathopnishad: A Commentary(Part I)
Anomalous phenomena
The Kathopnishad: A Commentary(Part I)
John Stanton Snake Plissken for President in 2020! No Donald 'Erdogan' Trump! No Joe 'Empath' Biden! John Stanton Sheeba Rakesh The Kathopnishad: A Commentary(Part I) Sheeba Rakesh Alexander Shtorm Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey? Alexander Shtorm
Comments
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
The Last Stalinist of the Soviet Union
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
The weak voice of France wants to talk to the weaker voice of Belarus
The weak voice of France wants to talk to the weaker voice of Belarus
Memo To Trump: Pick Heroes, Not Hymens, for the Court
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Is Russia going to declare war on Turkey?
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Germany about relations with Russia: This is the end
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Armenia and Azerbaijan slaughter each other again
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Six reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Grim forecast for 2021: Nuclear terror attack, hunger and war
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy