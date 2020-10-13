COVID-19 sets new record in Russia

Over the past 24 hours, 244 people have died of COVID-19 in Russia. This is the largest figure of coronavirus-related deaths for the entire time of the pandemic in the Russian federation.

The previous death record was set on May 29, when 232 people died.

Since the start of mortality statistics in Russia, there were six times, when more than 200 people died of COVID-19 in one day:

May 29 - 232;

June 10 - 216;

July 1 - 216;

October 7 - 202;

October 9 - 201;

October 13 - 242.

Starting from September 29, COVID-19 kills more than 100 people every day in Russia. The number is the highest in Moscow - 58. In St. Petersburg, 34 people died. In other regions ща the country, where deaths were recorded, less than ten people died in one day.

Moscow traditionally takes the lead in coronavirus death toll (5,687 casualties during the time of the pandemic). A quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in Russia were recorded in Moscow.