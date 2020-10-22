Russian COVID hospitals overwhelmed with dead bodies

Employees of one of the coronavirus hospitals in Barnaul are forced to store the bodies of deceased patients in the basement of the hospital due to the shortage of pathologists. To make matters worse, many relatives refuse to pick up the bodies of their relatives, who died of COVID-19.

"The significantly increased number of deaths per day, the need for anatomical examination in 100% of cases and the shortage of pathologists have significantly increased the workload for each doctor and caused the order of priorities to emerge as far as autopsies are concerned," a message posted on the website of the regional government said.

In addition, the relatives of the deceased refuse to pick up their bodies on time either due to the closure of ritual halls or the need to observe quarantine after a contact with the infected individual.

A room for temporary storage of bodies was arranged in the basement of City Hospital N12, other, previously unused morgues were reequipped as well.

A blood-chilling video was earlier uploaded on YouTube, showing multiple black body bags lying on the floor and on the gurneys of the hospital. The author of the video claimed that those body bags wee hiding corpses of people, who died of COVID-19.

According to operational headquarters, as of October 22, the Altai region of region has 17,306 positive cases, with 203 of them registered in the last 24 hours. As many as 291 people died in the region during the time of the pandemic.

13 COVID patients die of oxygen shortage while on ventilators

Meanwhile, Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision in Healthcare) in the Rostov region began launched an investigation in to reports about the death of 13 patients, who died due to the lack of oxygen while being connected to ventilators.

Local media reported that several COVID-positive patients, who were undergoing medical treatment at Hospital No. 20 of the city of Rostov-on-Don suffocated due to a long pause in the supply of medical oxygen. Two doctors working at the hospital confirmed the information.

A source at the Halth Ministry said that five people died in intensive care, several others died in hospital wards. According to doctors, due to the lack of oxygen, they had to continuously reduce its concentration in the mixture and temporarily disconnect some patients from ventilators in order to help more severe patients.

On October 12, as many as 13 patients died at Hospital No. 20, but officials with the Rostov-on-Don health department noted that the cause of their death was yet to be established. Sergei Tyurin, the head of the regional press center for monitoring the coronavirus crisis, said that the information about the death of COVID-19 patients due to the lack of oxygen was not true to fact.