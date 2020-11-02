World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian boxer lapses into coma during drunken fight on train

Members of the Russian national boxing team had a fight while traveling by train from competitions in Ulyanovsk. According to Baza Telegram channel, one of the participants in the drunken brawl lapsed in a coma and was connected to a mechanical ventilation apparatus.

Russian boxer lapses into coma during drunken fight on train

According to the source, the 34-year-old light heavyweight boxer Nikita Ivanov "drank a little" while on the way home. A while later, he had a fight on the train with a colleague of his, Bassir Mirsiyabov, also a boxer.

During the fight, Ivanov inflicted several blows on his opponent, which caused Mirsiyabov to lapse  into a coma. The victim was connected to the ventilator, doctors are fighting for his life. The attacker was detained.

The Russian Boxing Federation promised to conduct investigation into the incident, president of the organization Umar Kremlev said.

"We will look into this situation, but, as far as I know, he is not an active member of the Russian national team. We do not have detailed information yet, we will look into this. The Council of Champions of the Russian Boxing Federation will look into this situation separately," said Kremlev.

Light heavyweight boxer Nikita Ivanov is the 2013 European champion. He is a prominent Russian boxer. He is also the silver medalist of the 2011 European Championship and the 2009 Russian champion.

A year ago, the Russian Boxing Federation sentenced the participants of a brawl in Hayat Hotel in Yekaterinburg to a month of voluntary labor works. The brawl sparked during men's world championship. On the night of September 19-20, drunken Russian athletes started a fight in the hotel bar. Singing karaoke turned into a scuffle and a showdown.

Last materials
Why the West is blind
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden
Can Emmanuel Macron tolerate beheadings?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Neo-Ottomanism and Pan-Turkism of Recep Erdogan
Can 2021 be even worse than 2020?
Liquid capitalism: Everyone drinks it, swims in it, drowns in it
Exploring differences between bankruptcy in Russia vs. USA
Another provocation against Russia about COVID-19 vaccine victims is brewing in the West
Popular
Columnists
Why the West is blind

There is no verse of the Quran, nor a hadith, much less an Islamic norm, which allow a Muslim to enter a place sacred and beheading an innocent individual.

Why the West is blind
Costantino Ceoldo Why the West is blind Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko US election to trigger the Great American Revolution? Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden Andrey Mihayloff
Comments
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
Why the West is blind
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Azeris Using Banned Cluster Munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Can 2021 be even worse than 2020?
Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?
Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden
Deep State does not know yet whom to elect - Trump or Biden
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
Azeris Using Banned Cluster Munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azeris Using Banned Cluster Munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
Can Emmanuel Macron tolerate beheadings?
Can Emmanuel Macron tolerate beheadings?
Can Emmanuel Macron tolerate beheadings?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy