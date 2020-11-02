Russian boxer lapses into coma during drunken fight on train

Members of the Russian national boxing team had a fight while traveling by train from competitions in Ulyanovsk. According to Baza Telegram channel, one of the participants in the drunken brawl lapsed in a coma and was connected to a mechanical ventilation apparatus.

According to the source, the 34-year-old light heavyweight boxer Nikita Ivanov "drank a little" while on the way home. A while later, he had a fight on the train with a colleague of his, Bassir Mirsiyabov, also a boxer.

During the fight, Ivanov inflicted several blows on his opponent, which caused Mirsiyabov to lapse into a coma. The victim was connected to the ventilator, doctors are fighting for his life. The attacker was detained.

The Russian Boxing Federation promised to conduct investigation into the incident, president of the organization Umar Kremlev said.

"We will look into this situation, but, as far as I know, he is not an active member of the Russian national team. We do not have detailed information yet, we will look into this. The Council of Champions of the Russian Boxing Federation will look into this situation separately," said Kremlev.

Light heavyweight boxer Nikita Ivanov is the 2013 European champion. He is a prominent Russian boxer. He is also the silver medalist of the 2011 European Championship and the 2009 Russian champion.

A year ago, the Russian Boxing Federation sentenced the participants of a brawl in Hayat Hotel in Yekaterinburg to a month of voluntary labor works. The brawl sparked during men's world championship. On the night of September 19-20, drunken Russian athletes started a fight in the hotel bar. Singing karaoke turned into a scuffle and a showdown.