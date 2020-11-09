Russian soldier goes on shooting spree when on guard duty, kills three

Investigators have reconstructed a preliminary development of events during the shooting spree staged by 20-year-old conscript soldier Anton Makarov at Baltimore military airfield in Voronezh.

The young man was on guard duty, when 38-year-old Major Sergei Ermolaev, who was on duty in the regiment, approached him with a check at five o'clock in the morning on November 9. The major reprimanded the soldier, and the latter lost control of himself. Makarov took the ax off the fire shield, followed the major and hit him on the head. After that, he took the service pistol with cartridges from the officer and shot him. Then the soldier went to the personnel room, where he was noticed and told to return to his guard duty service. However, the soldier opened fire at the military men who were staying inside.

Then Makarov tried to roll call the military who remained at the airfield. He shouted to them: "Stand up, line up!" One of the military men tried to flee, but Makarov shot him in the back.

Anton Makarov escaped from the crime seen. Investigators found eight spent pistol shells at the airfield. Currently, the military, the National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB are looking for the escaped soldier. He was later detained at a settlement near Voronezh.

His victims were identified as 38-year-old Sergei Ermolaev, corporal Sergei Kazhokin and private Ninail Aktaliev. Another private, named only as Firsov, received two bullet wounds in the shoulder and shoulder blade during the attack. He was hospitalized and is now in intensive care.