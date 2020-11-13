World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba blackmailed over intimate video

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) will not conduct an investigation into allegations of blackmail of Russian football star Artem Dzyuba, whose intimate video leaked on the Internet. According to FSB representatives, St. Petersburg's Zenit striker Artem Dziuba is not a special subject, therefore, the department will not look into his claim, the head of the Russian Center for Safe Internet Urvan Parfentiev said.

Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba blackmailed over intimate video

Dzyuba's claim will most likely be transferred to other relevant departments, such as the "K" department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, which specializes in combating cybercrimes. According to the expert, the blackmailer may face up to seven years in prison under counts of extortion and violation of privacy.

Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba turned to the FSB and reported that an unnamed individual attempted to obtain $5 million from him to prevent the leak of the athlete's intimate video.

According to media reports, the footballer knows the blackmailer. Dzyuba made an audio recording of the meeting with him/her. The blackmailer's identity has not been revealed. The footballer refused to pay the money, because the requested amount, as he believed, was excessive. In addition, he had no guarantees that the video would not be made public. The video was uploaded on social media after Dzyuba refused to pay the blackmailer.

Artem Dzyuba's intimate video appeared on the Internet on November 7. In the vide, the footballer is seen masturbating in bed. It was reported that the video was made back in 2019.

As a result of the scandal, Dzyuba was not called up for November matches of the national team. In addition, the forward was stripped of Zenit captain armband. After the leak of the video and the victorious goal at the match against Krasnodar, Dzyuba released a video message, in which he said that he, like anyone else, can make mistakes, for which only him is to blame. The player also thanked everyone who supported him in the scandal.

Last materials
Moscow accepts apology from Azerbaijan for downed Mi-24 helicopter
Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba blackmailed over intimate video
Russia allocates more than $1 billion to help Syria
Russia imposes sanctions on France and Germany for Navalny scandal
Russia to build naval base in Sudan
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
The Great Dog and Pony Show of 2020
The banality of the evil of doctors and journalists
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Armenia explodes as trilateral agreement ends war in Nagorno-Karabakh
Popular
Politics
Russia imposes sanctions on France and Germany for Navalny scandal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Germany's behavior in connection with the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny unacceptable and inconsistent with international obligations

Russia imposes sanctions on France and Germany for Navalny scandal
Russia to build naval base in Sudan
Politics
Russia to build naval base in Sudan
Politics
Russia allocates more than $1 billion to help Syria
John Stanton Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil John Stanton Jim Jones The Great Dog and Pony Show of 2020 Jim Jones Contributor submission The banality of the evil of doctors and journalists Contributor submission
Comments
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize yet again
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Turkey wants to start big war in Crimea
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
Will Russia forgive Azerbaijan for shooting down Mi-24 helicopter?
The banality of the evil of doctors and journalists
US election to trigger the Great American Revolution?
The Great Dog and Pony Show of 2020
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
The Great Dog and Pony Show of 2020
Two Face America: 73 million Trump party apparatchiks guarantee turmoil
The Great Dog and Pony Show of 2020
The Great Dog and Pony Show of 2020
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy