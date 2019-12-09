World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
WADA bars Russian athletes from all international competitions

Sport » Other

The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has unanimously upheld the recommendation to impose sanctions against Russian sports.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has been deprived of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Russia has been deprived of the right to hold international competitions and apply for them for four years.

Russian athletes have been suspended from participating in the Olympic Games for four years.

The WADA Executive Committee has also prohibited Russian public officials and officials of the Russian Olympic Committee and the Paralympic Committee from visiting international sports competitions for four years.

These sanctions have been imposed on account of intentional manipulations with the database of a Moscow laboratory. The manipulations were made last winter before the database was transferred to WADA experts. The investigation revealed that there were changes introduced to the database during 2012-2015 in order to conceal positive doping tests. The transfer of an authentic laboratory database was the key to the restoration of the rights of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), earlier stated that his department would unconditionally accept any decision of the WADA Executive Committee.

The Russian side has 21 days to appeal this decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

Topics wada doping rusada thomas bach olympic games doping scandal russian athletes international olympic committee
