The Russian Defence Ministry harbours plans to build a deep-water submersible vehicle to reach the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

A publication in Svobodnaya Pressa (Free Press) under the headline "We'll show you what's what, Part 2: The Kremlin to break the bottom of the Mariana Trench to bring down tsunami waves on the United States" says that Russian military experts talk about the need for such deep-water submersibles, owing to which, in particular, it can be possible to determine the estimated range of sonar stations of surface ships and submarines. Such vehicles can also explore the bottom of the sea for the purpose of finding military objects on the bottom of the sea that need to be destroyed.

The new Russian deep-water submersible will explore the floor of the Mariana Trench for military purposes.

Konstantin Sivkov, president of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, Doctor of Military Sciences, said that the Mariana Trench is located at the junction of two tectonic plates, in the subduction, where the Pacific plate goes under the Philippine plate.

"Apparently, the new submersible is going to explore this joint in order to, in the future, use the structural features of the bottom of the Mariana Trench for military purposes," Sivkov said.

The Mariana Trench is about 11,000 meters deep, which makes it the deepest place in the World Ocean. Only four people have reached the bottom of the Mariana Trench in world history.