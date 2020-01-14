World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine's Zelensky sacks Poroshenko's wife to replace her with his own

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Marina Poroshenko, the wife of former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko from her position at the council for the development of the Mystetsky Arsenal National Cultural, Artistic and Museum Complex.

The position of Marina Poroshenko will be taken by Ukraine's sitting First Lady, Elena Zelenskaya (also spelled as Olena Zelenska).

Marina Poroshenko earlier left the post of the head of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation (UCF), explaining her decision by pressure from the current authorities of Ukraine. According to her, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Vladimir Borodyansky, put forward a suggestion at the UCF supervisory board to terminate her powers. Marina Poroshenko is certain that the initiative came from the office of the President of Ukraine. She decided to leave her position in a hope to prevent political pressure on the members of her team.

According to Marina Poroshenko, her problems at work appeared strictly because of her name. Yet, she has not intention to change her last name as she has been bearing it for more than 30 years and is proud to be a part of Ukraine's history.

