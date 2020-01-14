World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Alexei Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine believes that there were several secret versions considered during the investigation of the crash of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft in Iran.

According to him, the priority version was a missile attack, but experts had a number of other versions to explain the causes of the tragedy.

"For example, according to an unusual version, someone was trying to prevent the evacuation of US secret agents from Tehran. Another version says that the plane was downed to prevent the departure of nuclear and missile scientists from Iran," the official said.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials called President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky to seek for a Russian trace in the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft in Iran. According to Ukrainian MP Irina Gerashchenko, Ukraine should summon the UN Security Council to raise the issue of the supplies of Russian missiles to Iran.

The Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine's International Airlines caught fire and crashed shortly after take off from the airport of Tehran on January 8. 176 people were killed, including 11 citizens of Ukraine. Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the air defense system took the plane for a cruise missile and shot the object down.

Topics boeing 737 missile attack ukrainian boeing iran plane crash nuclear scientist vladimir zelensky ukrainian president ukraine plane crash iranian nuclear program
Topical Analytics
Americas
United States and Iran: the reasons for an impossible coexistence
Asia
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Columnists
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
News All >
Last materials
Ukraine's Zelensky sacks Poroshenko's wife to replace her with his own
United States and Iran: the reasons for an impossible coexistence
Iran sets new records for gold and oil
Russia gives birth to two more dollar billionaires
Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya
Russian fashion model Ksenia Puntus falls out of window
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Popular
Americas
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation

The US Congressional Research Service unveiled a report about the Russian policy in relation to its nuclear arsenal. In particular, the report analyses the modernization of Russian nuclear arms

USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Asia
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Columnists
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Americas
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Costantino Ceoldo United States and Iran: the reasons for an impossible coexistence Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy Dmitry Sudakov John Stanton The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran John Stanton
Comments
How to neuter Brexit
How to neuter Brexit
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
How to neuter Brexit
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Putin back-pedals on Russian mercenaries in Libya
USA admits Russia's superiority in nuclear arms modernisation
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
USA to deploy units in Pacific Ocean to counter Russia and China
The USA’s system of checks, balances and reality crumbles as it seeks war with Iran
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
Iranians refuse to call USA their enemy
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.