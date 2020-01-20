Czech president does not see Russia without Putin

Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his ideas about the future of the Russian Federation and its president, Vladimir Putin. The Czech leader sees three scenarios for the situation to develop:

According to the first one, Vladimir Putin will take over as president of Russia after 2024 again. This may happen as a result of the changes to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, which he earlier announced in the Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020. In the second scenario, Vladimir Putin will take the post of prime minister and will serve as the head of the government. By this time, Putin will be able to shift the "pole of power" from president to prime minister. According to the third option, Vladimir Putin will chair the State Council.



Earlier, Milos Zeman called Vladimir Putin a strong politician and noted that only fools do not understand this.