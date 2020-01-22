World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia

World » Asia

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have confirmed the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the US.

It goes about the patient, who returned to Washington State from China on January 15. Upon returning from the trip, he turned to doctors who suspected that the person could be infected with the new coronavirus. Further tests confirmed the diagnosis. According to the Washington Post, the person arrived in the USA from China before federal health services started inspecting travelers at three largest US airports.

In connection with the identified case of the disease, Central American countries enhance   the epidemiological monitoring of travelers from foreign countries. Sanitary measures are being taken by health ministries of the following countries:

  • Guatemala
  • Panama
  • Costa Rica
  • Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, the new type of coronavirus has already killed nine people in China, while 440 cases of the infection have been confirmed, deputy head of the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of the People's Republic of China, Li Bin, stated at a news conference.

"Medics have been able to identify the airborne transmission for the virus to enter the human body," the official said. 

He called on the population of the country and foreigners not to travel to the city of Wuhan even on the days of the "Spring Festival" - the lunar New Year, when, families traditionally travel to gather together. The authorities of the DPRK also decided to temporarily close the border for foreign tourists.

The Chinese official admitted that it was the city of Wuhan that became the source of the new virus. The Chinese authorities immediately informed the WHO and China's neighboring countries, including Russia, about the appearance of the virus.

Chinese academician Gao Fu, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that the it was wild animals illegally sold on the Wuhan market that became the source of the coronavirus, which the media dubbed as Wuhan flu. On Wednesday, the Macau authorities reported the first case of the new infection. The virus was found in a 52-year-old woman, who came to Macau from Wuhan. She was admitted to a local hospital on Tuesday afternoon with pneumonia, which was caused by the new type of coronavirus.

Russia admits the Wuhan flu is dangerous

Russian Deputy Health Minister Sergei Kraevoy also admitted the danger of the new virus 2019-nCoV.

In February, Russia's Health Ministry will prepare an express test to identify the new virus. The US National Institute of Health (NIH) started working on the vaccine against this virus. First clinical trials of the vaccine will take place no earlier than in a few months, while the vaccine will be available no earlier than in a year.

In 2002, during the outbreak of SARS epidemic, more than 8,000 people were infected with the virus in about 30 countries, and 774 people died during the period from November 2002 to July 2003. The Chinese government then tried to take every effort to conceal the scale of the epidemic.

Topics china pneumonia wuhan flu new virus new disease coronavirus sars epidemic lunar new year disease control
Topical Analytics
Former USSR
Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money
Europe
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Columnists
Some considerations on sacred geography and geopolitics
News All >
Last materials
Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia
Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Some considerations on sacred geography and geopolitics
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
"God bless the Russians," the Americans used to say
Globalist 2020 Vision: End-to-End Control
Czech president does not see Russia without Putin
Five people boiled alive in hot water pipe accident in Russia
Russians to decide the fate of their Constitution on Cosmonautics Day
Popular
Former USSR
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee

For more than a quarter of a century, the Lithuanians had been fighting with the "terrible" eastern neighbor, building the tolerant society while demolishing the industry that they had inherited from the USSR

Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Europe
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
History, traditions
"God bless the Russians," the Americans used to say
Europe
Czech president does not see Russia without Putin
Lyuba Lulko Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money Lyuba Lulko Costantino Ceoldo Some considerations on sacred geography and geopolitics Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov "God bless the Russians," the Americans used to say Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
Czech president does not see Russia without Putin
What is going to happen to Russia after Putin's landmark 2020 speech?
Putin takes measures to rule Russia after he retires
Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
George and Laura Bush to divorce after election because of Condi Rice?
Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash
"God bless the Russians," the Americans used to say
USA vs. Iran: Americans are not going anywhere
Putin takes measures to rule Russia after he retires
USA vs. Iran: Americans are not going anywhere
What is going to happen to Russia after Putin's landmark 2020 speech?
Libyan chaos as Berlin conference approaches and Italian fiasco
Russians to decide the fate of their Constitution on Cosmonautics Day
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.