World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Egyptian armed forces seize terrorist cell

World » Africa

A terrorist group belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood* was uncovered and neutralized by the Egyptian security forces, as reported by the Ministry of Interior Affairs in Cairo. The terrorists were planning a series of terrorist attacks that were supposed to be launched on January 25th, on the anniversary of the 2011 protests that led to the overthrow of former president Hosni Mubarak.

The plan was to attack governmental targets, block the streets and generate riots in order to disseminate chaos. During the searches, security forces seized RPGs, Ak-47 assault rifles, handguns and revolvers, shotguns, ammunitions, improvised explosive devices (including nails to be used), knives, axes, machetes and masks. The various members of the group were in contact through Telegram and other chat rooms and they called themselves "the Jokers", as already done by Iraqi militants involved in attacks against security forces.

The Muslim Brotherhood* is a radical Islamist international movement born in Egypt in 1928 and currently outlawed in Russia, Syria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt. During the so-called "Arab Spring" the Obama administration strongly supported the MB and its political legitimation as part of a regime-change plan that was supposed to take place in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt and Syria.

In Egypt the MB-led government revealed a despotic face and only lasted for one year before being overthrown by a massive popular revolt supported by the army. Its leader, Mohamed Morsi, died in June 2019 while in detention, after facing several charges such as inciting the killing of opponents protesting outside his palace, espionage for foreign militant groups including Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran's Pasdaran, for escaping Wadi el-Natroun Prison during the 2011 revolution prior to his election as president, leaking classified documents to Qatar, in addition to insulting the judiciary.

In February 2003 the Russian Supreme Court banned the Muslim Brotherhood* with the accusation of being a terrorist organization that coordinated the formation of the so called Supreme Military Majlis ul-Shura of the United Forces of Mujahedeen of the Caucasus*, led by terrorists Ibn Al-Khattab and Shamil Basaev; an organisation that was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks against Russian forces and civilians.

*terrorist organizations, banned in Russia

Topics ak-47 egypt hezbollah arab spring mohamed morsi shamil basayev terrorist attack muslim brotherhood obama administration
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, is this the one?
Americas
Gun policies in the US: What's new?
Americas
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
News All >
Last materials
2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, is this the one?
Who is the richest and who is the poorest in Russia’s new government?
Gun policies in the US: What's new?
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia
Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Some considerations on sacred geography and geopolitics
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
"God bless the Russians," the Americans used to say
Popular
Europe
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants

The death rate in Bulgaria is minus 60,000 people a year, another 70,000 emigrate, which accounts for the annual population loss of 130,000 people, or 365 people a day, or for 15 people per hour.

Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
Americas
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
Former USSR
Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money
Columnists
Some considerations on sacred geography and geopolitics
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, is this the one? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jay Chambers Gun policies in the US: What's new? Jay Chambers Inna Novikova Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system Inna Novikova
Comments
2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, it this the one?
2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, it this the one?
2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, it this the one?
2019-nCoV: Wuhan novel Coronavirus, it this the one?
Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
Who is the richest and who is the poorest in Russia’s new government?
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
Acting as gods, Americans abolish UN and international security system
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
Bulgaria becomes a nation of Gypsies and migrants
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
Lithuania wakes up to smell very bad coffee
Czech president does not see Russia without Putin
What is going to happen to Russia after Putin's landmark 2020 speech?
Putin takes measures to rule Russia after he retires
Ukrainian official names secret versions of Iran plane crash
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.