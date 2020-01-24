Egyptian armed forces seize terrorist cell

A terrorist group belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood* was uncovered and neutralized by the Egyptian security forces, as reported by the Ministry of Interior Affairs in Cairo. The terrorists were planning a series of terrorist attacks that were supposed to be launched on January 25th, on the anniversary of the 2011 protests that led to the overthrow of former president Hosni Mubarak.

The plan was to attack governmental targets, block the streets and generate riots in order to disseminate chaos. During the searches, security forces seized RPGs, Ak-47 assault rifles, handguns and revolvers, shotguns, ammunitions, improvised explosive devices (including nails to be used), knives, axes, machetes and masks. The various members of the group were in contact through Telegram and other chat rooms and they called themselves "the Jokers", as already done by Iraqi militants involved in attacks against security forces.

The Muslim Brotherhood* is a radical Islamist international movement born in Egypt in 1928 and currently outlawed in Russia, Syria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt. During the so-called "Arab Spring" the Obama administration strongly supported the MB and its political legitimation as part of a regime-change plan that was supposed to take place in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt and Syria.

In Egypt the MB-led government revealed a despotic face and only lasted for one year before being overthrown by a massive popular revolt supported by the army. Its leader, Mohamed Morsi, died in June 2019 while in detention, after facing several charges such as inciting the killing of opponents protesting outside his palace, espionage for foreign militant groups including Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran's Pasdaran, for escaping Wadi el-Natroun Prison during the 2011 revolution prior to his election as president, leaking classified documents to Qatar, in addition to insulting the judiciary.

In February 2003 the Russian Supreme Court banned the Muslim Brotherhood* with the accusation of being a terrorist organization that coordinated the formation of the so called Supreme Military Majlis ul-Shura of the United Forces of Mujahedeen of the Caucasus*, led by terrorists Ibn Al-Khattab and Shamil Basaev; an organisation that was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks against Russian forces and civilians.

*terrorist organizations, banned in Russia