Russia closes border with China because of 2019-nCoV coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to temporarily close the border with China in the Far East of Russia as part of the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

"An order was signed today, it went into work. Today we will accordingly inform everyone about the measures to close the border in the Far Eastern region, as well as about other measures that the government has taken," Mishustin said at a government meeting.

Not a single case of infection has been recorded on the territory of the Russian Federation so far, "but, of course, we must do everything to protect our people." Mishustin added that the government reports the situation to President Vladimir Putin on a daily basis.



The Prime Minister also instructed Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads 24/7 operational headquarters for the prevention of the coronavirus infection, "to regularly inform the general public about the current situation daily, about the measures that the government is taking so that people do not have a lack of information."

Russia recommends drugs for treatment of coronavirus

The Russian Ministry of Health has developed and sent to regions temporary guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus. The recommendations are temporary and will be updated, the press service of the ministry said. The guidelines take into account the data from the World Health Organization, the Chinese, American and European Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms, consequences and treatment of coronavirus

The guidelines from the Ministry of Health list the drugs for treating the new coronavirus: Rabavirin, recombinant interferon beta Ib and Lopinavir/Ritonavir. According to instructions:

Rabavirin is used to treat hepatitis C

recombinant interferon beta Ib reduces the frequency and severity of complications in patients with multiple sclerosis

Lopinavir/Ritonavir is used to treat HIV infection.

Prophylactic drug treatment is recommended during the first 48 hours after contact with the infected individual. The timing of this prophylaxis is set within the proposed incubation period (14 days) from the moment of the last contact with the source of the infection.



There is not enough information about the epidemiology, clinical features, prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

New coronavirus symptoms

"Clinical options and manifestations of 2019-nCoV infection: acute respiratory viral infection, pneumonia without respiratory failure, pneumonia with acute respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, septic (toxic-infectious) shock," the guidelines read.

First symptoms of the infection may include headaches, hemoptysis, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. In 90% of cases, body temperature rises, 80% start coughing, 55% complain of shortness of breath that becomes especially severe on the sixth or eighth day from the moment of infection, 44% complain of fatigue and muscle pain. The people who contract the disease become contagious even during the incubation period.



An analysis of information that specialists have at their disposal so far suggests that young people and children are less susceptible to coronavirus. Only a few children have been infected with the virus so far. In Wuhan, China, from where the infection began to spread, the average age of infected individuals makes up about 31 years old. Patients over 60 years and older who have chronic concomitant diseases suffer from the coronavirus most.

According to Chinese doctors, serious or critical condition develops with 25% of infected individuals, four percent die. In Wuhan, almost all those infected develop progressive pneumonia with respiratory failure in serious condition.