Russia bars entrance to Chinese citizens for all purposes

Asia

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree that temporarily prohibits Chinese citizens from entering Russia for tourism, work, as well as for private purposes, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

From February 20, according to the decision of the operational headquarters to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the entry for Chinese national to Russia will be limited. In addition, in connection with the spread of COVID-19, Russia is suspending the acceptance of documents, processing and issuance of invitations to Chinese citizens for private and educational purposes.

The Chinese coronavirus epidemic broke out at the end of 2019 in China. As of February 18, 2020, more than 1,700 people died, over 71,000 were infected with the new virus.

Most of the infected reside in China. The outbreak of coronavirus was first recorded in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019. In addition to the PRC, cases have been identified in more than 20 countries.

Another Russian national infected with coronavirus

According to the Russian Embassy in Japan, a second Russian, the spouse of the Russian woman, who also had symptoms of coronavirus on Monday, February 17, was infected with coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was anchored in Japan due to quarantine.

Common signs of infection include:

  • respiratory symptoms
  • fever
  • cough
  • shortness of breath
  • breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause:

  • pneumonia
  • severe acute respiratory syndrome
  • kidney failure
  • and even death. 

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Asia
