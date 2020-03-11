How coronavirus has changed the world so far
Due to the spread of coronavirus around the world, many large-scale international and regional events have been either canceled or pushed back for later dates. The events range from high-end European festivals and exhibitions to music concerts of international pop stars and fashion shows. The list of events continues to grow as the number of coronavirus cases in the world continues to grow.
Canceled in Russia:
- St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
- Forum "Development of parliamentarism" (rescheduled)
- Sochi Investment Forum (indefinitely)
- Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum (indefinitely)
- International Economic Summit "Russia - The Islamic World: KazanSummit" (indefinitely)
- Yalta International Economic Forum (rescheduled for September 2020 or April 2021.
The following events have been canceled in the world:
- E3 Game Show in Los Angeles
- Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada
- Texas SXSW Technology Festival
- London Book Fair
- Google I/O Developer Conference in California
- MIPTV TV Market in Cannes, France
- MIPDOC Cannes Documentary Projects Market, France
- Geneva Motor Show
- Watches & Wonders jewelry and watch exhibition in Geneva
- MWC Mobile Technology Exhibition in Barcelona
- Art Basel Hong Kong Fair
- Tokyo Rugby 7 Olympics Test Tournament
- BTS Stadium Concert in Seoul
- The first phase of MotoGP in Qatar
- US-Israeli joint military exercises Eagle Genesis
- Gucci fashion show in San Francisco
- Prada fashion show in Tokyo
- Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York
- Madonna's Madame X shows in Paris
- The following artists have canceled their Asia tours: Green Day, New Order, The National, Khalid, hip-hop musician Stormzy, Avril Lavigne
- Saint Patrick's Day Parades in Ireland.
The following events have been moved for online broadcasts:
- Giorgio Armani Show
- Microsoft Adobe Summit Conference
- MVP Summit Conference
- Cloud Next Conference
- Nvidiaʼs GPU Technology Conference
The following events have been rescheduled:
- Coachella California Music Festival - rescheduled for October
- GDC Developer Conference - for summer
- Milan Furniture Fair - for June
- Gastronomy Fair Pitti Taste - July
- Hanover Industrial Fair - July
- Venice Architecture Biennale - for August
- Canneseries TV Show Festival - for October
- Tour of Denis Matsuev in Asia - for November, in Europe - for May
- The premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" - for November
- Mariah Carey concert in Hawaii - for November
- Both semifinals of the Italian Football Cup - delayed indefinitely
- Miami Ultra Music Festival electronic music - delayed indefinitely
- The Korea Times Music Festival in Los Angeles - delayed indefinitely
- Chinese Grand Prix World Race Championship Stage - delayed indefinitely
- New Dalai Lama Monks Initiation Ceremony - delayed indefinitely
- Asian Weightlifting Championship - delayed indefinitely
- Short Track World Championship - pushed back for autumn
- Paris Marathon - for October
Coronavirus COVID-19 has so far infected 113,255 and killed 3,964. More than 62,000 have recovered.