How coronavirus has changed the world so far

Due to the spread of coronavirus around the world, many large-scale international and regional events have been either canceled or pushed back for later dates. The events range from high-end European festivals and exhibitions to music concerts of international pop stars and fashion shows. The list of events continues to grow as the number of coronavirus cases in the world continues to grow.

Canceled in Russia:

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Forum "Development of parliamentarism" (rescheduled)

Sochi Investment Forum (indefinitely)

Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum (indefinitely)

International Economic Summit "Russia - The Islamic World: KazanSummit" (indefinitely)

Yalta International Economic Forum (rescheduled for September 2020 or April 2021.

The following events have been canceled in the world:

E3 Game Show in Los Angeles

Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada

Texas SXSW Technology Festival

London Book Fair

Google I/O Developer Conference in California

MIPTV TV Market in Cannes, France

MIPDOC Cannes Documentary Projects Market, France

Geneva Motor Show

Watches & Wonders jewelry and watch exhibition in Geneva

MWC Mobile Technology Exhibition in Barcelona

Art Basel Hong Kong Fair

Tokyo Rugby 7 Olympics Test Tournament

BTS Stadium Concert in Seoul

The first phase of MotoGP in Qatar

US-Israeli joint military exercises Eagle Genesis

Gucci fashion show in San Francisco

Prada fashion show in Tokyo

Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York

Madonna's Madame X shows in Paris

The following artists have canceled their Asia tours: Green Day, New Order, The National, Khalid, hip-hop musician Stormzy, Avril Lavigne

Saint Patrick's Day Parades in Ireland.

The following events have been moved for online broadcasts:

Giorgio Armani Show

Microsoft Adobe Summit Conference

MVP Summit Conference

Cloud Next Conference

Nvidiaʼs GPU Technology Conference

The following events have been rescheduled:

Coachella California Music Festival - rescheduled for October

GDC Developer Conference - for summer

Milan Furniture Fair - for June

Gastronomy Fair Pitti Taste - July

Hanover Industrial Fair - July

Venice Architecture Biennale - for August

Canneseries TV Show Festival - for October

Tour of Denis Matsuev in Asia - for November, in Europe - for May

The premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" - for November

Mariah Carey concert in Hawaii - for November

Both semifinals of the Italian Football Cup - delayed indefinitely

Miami Ultra Music Festival electronic music - delayed indefinitely

The Korea Times Music Festival in Los Angeles - delayed indefinitely

Chinese Grand Prix World Race Championship Stage - delayed indefinitely

New Dalai Lama Monks Initiation Ceremony - delayed indefinitely

Asian Weightlifting Championship - delayed indefinitely

Short Track World Championship - pushed back for autumn

Paris Marathon - for October

Coronavirus COVID-19 has so far infected 113,255 and killed 3,964. More than 62,000 have recovered.