Covid-19 in Russia: 500 infections in 24 hours, 2,337 in total

In Russia, 500 people were infected with coronavirus in 24 regions of the country over the last 24 hours.

In total, as of March 31, 2,337 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in 73 regions of the country. First incidents were reported in Magadan and Astrakhan regions.

Seventeen lethal outcomes were registered, 121 people recovered in total, while 55 people recovered within the last 24 hours.

Criminal responsibility for fake coronavirus news

Meanwhile, the State Duma passed the bill on criminal liability for violation of quarantine and imprisonment of up to five years for distributing fake news about the spread of coronavirus.

According to the document, non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological measures leads to the death of two or more persons may entail punishment of up to seven years in prison.

Distributing fake news about coronavirus may entail fines of up to 700,000 rubles. If the distribution of fake news leads to someone's death, the amount of the fine will be increased to 2 million rubles.

Most cases of infection were recorded in Moscow - 387 new cases were detected in the capital within one day, bringing the total number of positive cases in the city to 1,613 people.



On March 29, Russian regions began implementing general self-isolation regimes against the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus.

On March 31, it was reported that the Ministry of Justice proposed to suspend the state registration of acts of marriage and divorce in Russia. The Justice Ministry explained its proposal with an "unfavorable situation" that has developed in connection with the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in the country.