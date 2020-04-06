Covid-19 sets new records for Russia almost every day

Russia has set a new daily record in the number of coronavirus-infected patients: 954 new cases in 49 regions in the last 24 hours. There were two fatal outcomes; 51 people recovered. First case of the novel virus infection was reported in the Republic of Karelia.

As of April 6, 2020, there are a total of 6,343 cases of coronavirus infection in 80 regions of Russia. More than 50 people have died, as many as 406 have recovered during the entire period.



The largest number of infections - 591 people - was registered in Moscow. The list continues with the Moscow region (82 people), St. Petersburg (35 people), 31 people fell ill in the Komi Republic, 16 in Tatarstan, 11 in the Krasnodar Territory, and ten people in the Ivanovo, Tula and Vologda Regions.



The Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions, the Stavropol Territory and the Republic of Mari El, have nine cases each;

Buryatia, the Lipetsk and Tambov regions - eight people;

in the Volgograd region, the number of infections has increased by seven positive cases;

in the Arkhangelsk region and in the Republic of Adygea by six cases each;

in Bryansk, Ryazan, Leningrad, Penza regions, Dagestan and Altai Territory - by 5 cases each.

Up to four cases of infection were reported in the Belgorod, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk regions, in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, North Ossetia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Two people were infected in Vladimir, Tver, Novgorod, Orenburg, Kemerovo regions, in Karelia, Chuvashia and Khakassia republics. One case of the disease was reported in Kaluga, Kostroma, Oryol, Smolensk, Pskov, Ulyanovsk regions, as well as in the republics of Chechnya, Mordovia and Crimea.



According to headquarters for monitoring the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Moscow, as many as 264 new cases are individuals between ages of 18 and 45, 204 are between 46 and 65 years of age, and 93 are over 65, while 23 of them are over 80 years old. The coronavirus infection was confirmed in 30 children. All patients and those in close contact with them were taken under medical supervision. In total, 4,484 cases of coronavirus infection have so far been reported in Moscow.



Medical specialists say that the morbidity rate has not reached its highest point in Moscow.