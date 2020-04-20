World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia tests world's most powerful Armata tank in Syria

World » Asia » Syria

Russia conducted the tests of the state-of-the-art tank on the Armata platform in Syria. According to officials, the test will allow specialists to see the new tank in action under real combat conditions.

The Armata is a second-to-none tank, the modernization of which still continues. Moscow has already received export inquiries for this tank, however, it will be possible to ship the tank abroad only after the beginning of serial supplies to the troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry has ordered additional technical solutions in order to reach serial deliveries next year as part of the contract that was signed.

T-14 Armata is a unique tank of the third post-war generation. It was designed:

  • to conduct combat actions under the conditions of direct collision with the enemy,
  • to support the offensive of motorized rifle units,
  • attack fortifications, manpower of the opponent in shelters and in open areas.

At the beginning of the year, a new gun was designed for "Armata", which provided the T-14 with firepower that was significantly superior to the performance of modern Russian and foreign tanks.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the purchase of 132 T-14 and T-15 combat vehicles based on the Armata platform. The agreements are to be implemented by the end of next year. Currently, the tank goes through the final stage of state trials.

Topics t-14 armata best tank war in syria russian army new russian tank russian forces in syria russian defense ministry
News All >
Last materials
Russia tests world's most powerful Armata tank in Syria
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Italy: A government reported to the court?
Russia does not hide its counter-missiles can shoot down satellites
Moscow will not see Victory Parade this year
How China can punish the West for ‘Wuhan flu’ stigmatization
Coronavirus may help revive traditional human values
Mummy of Princess of Ukok protects Russia’s Altai from coronavirus
Coronavirus paralyzes Moscow traffic
Popular
Americas
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN

Whether the world wants it or not, the system of international relations will have to be revised. The process will begin with the revision of economic relations.

Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Americas
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Europe
Italy: A government reported to the court?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia tests world's most powerful Armata tank in Syria
Lyuba Lulko Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Italy: A government reported to the court? Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russia tests world's most powerful Armata tank in Syria
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Ominous prophecies of Russian Nostradamus
How China can punish the West for ‘Wuhan flu’ stigmatization
Italy: A government reported to the court?
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Putin considers using Armed Forces to combat Covid-19
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
Cutthroat Capitalism. Makhlai’s Criminal Empire: From Dusk till Dawn
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Why does the West crack down on the WHO for the pandemic?
Coronavirus kills both WHO and UN
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.