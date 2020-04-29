World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian paratroopers perform historic jump in Arctic region

World » Former USSR

A group of Russian paratroopers jumped from an altitude of 10,000 meters in the Arctic region. The landing mission went successful, all the military men coped with their tasks perfectly,  the Russian Ministry of Defense said. 

The landing operation was conducted from Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft in the area of Franz Josef Land archipelago. The fighters used state-of-the-art means of high-altitude landing. In particular, they had a new generation of special-purpose parachute systems, special oxygen and navigation equipment, which was designed specifically to work in severe Arctic conditions.

It was the first time in history, when a group of paratroopers jumped from an altitude of 10,000 meters under Arctic conditions. According to Defense Ministry representatives, no one has done that before.  

The landing operation was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and to the 90th anniversary of Russian Airborne Troops. 

Topics il-76 arctic ilyushin russian army paratroopers russian air force russian military men russian airborne troops russian aerospace forces russian defense ministry
News All >
Last materials
Tu-160 nuclear triad aircraft disturb NATO over Baltic Sea
Russian paratroopers perform historic jump in Arctic region
Covid-19 can attack brain and target people with blood type A
Russia leaves Iran and China behind in coronavirus pandemic
Putin extends isolation as Russia ranked 8th in Covid-19 cases
Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you
USA sets itself against the whole world
Coronavirus pandemic to change the world unrecognizably
Putin’s level of trust declines to its lowest in 14 years
Coronavirus pandemic versions: 5G towers, soft chaos, elixir of youth, Antichrist
Popular
Americas
USA sets itself against the whole world

When the Americans get weak, we can push them to fall, when they lose balance, we can trip them up. This is not what the Russians do, though, but there is no other way

USA sets itself against the whole world
Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you
Anomalous phenomena
Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you
Real life stories
Putin’s level of trust declines to its lowest in 14 years
Health
Covid-19 can attack brain and target people with blood type A
Dmitry Sudakov Covid-19 can attack brain and target people with blood type A Dmitry Sudakov Jim Jones Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you Jim Jones Inna Novikova USA sets itself against the whole world Inna Novikova
Comments
Pandemics and the hypocrisy of American cultism
Coronavirus pandemic to change the world unrecognizably
USA sets itself against the whole world
Coronavirus pandemic to revive the USSR
Russia leaves Iran and China behind in coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic to change the world unrecognizably
Russia: New Super-Weapon Exceeding the Best in the West
Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you
Russia leaves Iran and China behind in coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 can attack brain and target people with blood type A
Putin extends isolation as Russia ranked 8th in Covid-19 cases
Pandemics and the hypocrisy of American cultism
USA sets itself against the whole world
Putin extends isolation as Russia ranked 8th in Covid-19 cases
Chechen President Kadyrov shaves his head in quarantine
Putin extends isolation as Russia ranked 8th in Covid-19 cases
Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you
USA sets itself against the whole world
Putin’s level of trust declines to its lowest in 14 years
Putin’s level of trust declines to its lowest in 14 years
USA sets itself against the whole world
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.