The retired Brazilian military predicted a civil war in the country over the actions of the Federal Supreme Court, which launched an investigation against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
It goes about power abuse accusations, which the Brazilian president is facing. Former Minister of Justice Sergio Morо was the first who announced that the head of state may have possibly committed criminal actions.
According to veterans who studied with Bolsonaro at one and the same military academy, the decision to start the investigation exacerbates the crisis of the branches of government, while its consequences may lead to a civil war.
Brazilian Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Morо resigned on April 24. Bolsonaro appointed him to the position to fight corruption. Morо stepped down after the president of Brazil dismissed the head of the federal police.
Morо believes that the Brazilian president thus wanted to prevent investigation of criminal cases, in which his sons were involved. А judge of the Federal Court subsequently approved the investigation into Bolsonaro due to public accusations of the use of his official position for personal gains.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, who, according to unconfirmed reports, was hospitalized after he had his lungs deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus infection, is in serious condition.
Russia is going to see four scenarios with the development of the coronavirus pandemic. The most probable one of them is described as push-and-pull: repeated waves of morbidity and a string of quarantines until 2021.
Three quarters of Russians, who were willing to fly from the United States back to Russia, could not board the flight. Reportedly, only those registered in Moscow and the Moscow region were allowed to board a New York-Moscow flight - less than 50 people in total.
The US fifth-generation fighter F-35 Lightning II can be efficient only against an unprepared enemy, weekly journal Zvezda wrote.
The publication of the weekly reveals what is going to happen to F-35 fighters if they violate Russia's air space. In such a situation, the article in the journal says, US fighters will be detected by radars and destroyed by anti-aircraft missile systems.
Pravda.Ru asks US Senate to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin's offer to create a special organization to fight against him
Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin ironically suggested that the US Senate create an international Congress-funded organization to deal with him, which he is ready to lead personally. The editors of Pravda.Ru sent an official request to the US Senate regarding their response to such a suggestion.
Thanks to the self-deification of Donald J. Trump and William Barr, a cabal of corrupt state and federal judges, and a plethora of Republican governors, COVID-19 has been cured