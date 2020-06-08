World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Saudi Arabia ends price war with Russia

World » Asia

After the successful completion of the OPEC+ deal talk, Saudi Arabia lifted almost all discounts on oil that it had provided to customers in Europe and Asia after the start of the price war with Russia.

The most recent actions of the kingdom indicate that Saudi Arabia is trying tis best to raise oil prices to acceptable levels. State-owned company Saudi Aramco is de facto a regulator of prices in the Middle East, and Riyadh hopes that other manufacturers in the region will follow its example.

On Saturday, June 6, the OPEC+ countries agreed to extend the reduction of oil production at a maximum volume. In May and June, it reached 9.7 million barrels per day, but in July it will amount to 9.6 million, rather than 7.7 million, as was previously assumed.

This decision had a positive effect on oil quotes. Since Monday, June 8, the price of Brent reached $43.5 per barrel before correcting to $43. The last time when oil was traded at such levels was three months ago, on March 6, when it became known that the OPEC+ deal had fallen apart. The parties entered into a new agreement in April, and it came into force in May.

Last materials
Breitbart News: Cure, Worse than the Disease?
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
America's choice: Freedom or Fascism
US police: Violent, underpaid, despised, violent
Russia develops assault rifle with the world’s longest effective range
Russian governor claims doctors contract COVID-19 through their fault
Giant oil spill in Norilsk: 20,000 tons of fuel leak into rivers
The Anglo-Saxon freak show
Iran and the coronavirus
Roots of U.S. Racism: An Interview with Noam Chomsky
Popular
Opinion
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick

American historian explains the imperialist culture in his country, previous to the independence of the thirteen British colonies in America...

USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Breitbart News: Cure, Worse than the Disease?
Columnists
Breitbart News: Cure, Worse than the Disease?
Contributor submission Breitbart News: Cure, Worse than the Disease? Contributor submission Edu Montesanti USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick Edu Montesanti David R. Hoffman America's choice: Freedom or Fascism David R. Hoffman
Comments
Breitbart News: Cure, Worse than the Disease?
America's choice: Freedom or Fascism
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Russia spends about $10 billion on ISS in 20 years. USA spends $100 billion
USA continues war games to learn how to nuke Russia
America's choice: Freedom or Fascism
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you
Nuclear accident mystery: Burevestnik missile could explode under the water
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
Outdated US bombers asking for trouble
Iran and the coronavirus
Russia develops assault rifle with the world’s longest effective range
US police: Violent, underpaid, despised, violent
USA's Culture of Violence: An Interview with Peter Kuznick
About Advertising Forum
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.