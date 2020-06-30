World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
USA wants to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems from Turkey

The United States wants to buy Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Turkey. In return, Turkey will be allowed to take part in the program for the creation of US F-35 fighters.

A corresponding amendment to the draft law on budgetary appropriations for national defense for fiscal year 2021 was proposed by Senator John Thune. In addition, another member of the US Congress, James Risch, proposed introducing sanctions against Turkey 30 days after the law came into force. However, the submitted amendment may not be approved.

Earlier, a representative of the Turkish administration said that Turkey and Russia had finalized an agreement on new shipments of air defense systems. In his speech, the official referred to a principle agreement with Moscow.

The agreement on the supply of four divisions of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf system to Turkey was concluded in September 2017. The contract was evaluated at 2.5 billion dollars, with half of it covered by the Russian loan. Russia started supplying the systems to Turkey in July 2019. Washington suspended the supplies of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Turkey due to the fears that Russia may obtain data related to the US fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Turkey was supposed to receive more than 100 such aircraft from the USA.

