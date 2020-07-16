World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Azerbaijan threatens to strike Armenian nuclear power plant

World » Former USSR

Azerbaijan may strike a high-precision missile blow at the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense Azerbaijan, Colonel Vagif Dargyakhli, stated.

Azerbaijan will strike the missile blow in the event that Armenia decides to attack strategic objects of Azerbaijan, in particular the Mingechevir reservoir, the official said.

"The Armenian side should not forget that state-of-the-art missile systems in service with our army are capable of striking the Metsamor nuclear power plant with high precision, and this will cause Armenia to suffer a huge tragedy for Armenia," Vagif Dargyakhli said.

He stressed that the terrain, fortification works and the air defenses would not make the attack on the Mingechevir reservoir possible.

Clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began on July 12 and continued for three days in adjacent areas. The clashes resumed again on July 16. Azerbaijan lost eleven soldiers and one civilian, whereas Armenia lost four soldiers. The parties accuse each other of provocation.

Last materials
Azerbaijan threatens to strike Armenian nuclear power plant
COVID-19, Democracy and You
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
Black lives matter - BS
Western Sahara must be decolonized now
Perpetuated Insanity against Besieged Humanity: Racial Injustice, Kashmir and Palestine
Beyond the weak male
President Donald J. Trump: Stone Cold Racist
Timeless delights: Meeting Jesse Jackson
Western Sahara and the right to self-determination
Popular
Columnists
COVID-19, Democracy and You

This COVID-19 nonsense is an attempt by the Corporations of the World, who answer to an elite secret Corporation, to further subjugate man-kind; to strip away all semblances of Rights and return Man to Serfdom

COVID-19, Democracy and You
Azerbaijan threatens to strike Armenian nuclear power plant
Former USSR
Azerbaijan threatens to strike Armenian nuclear power plant
Jim Jones COVID-19, Democracy and You Jim Jones Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey David R. Hoffman Black lives matter - BS David R. Hoffman
Comments
Black lives matter - BS
COVID-19, Democracy and You
President Donald J. Trump: Stone Cold Racist
President Donald J. Trump: Stone Cold Racist
Western Sahara must be decolonized now
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
Beyond the weak male
Beyond the weak male
Black lives matter - BS
Beyond the weak male
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
Western Sahara must be decolonized now
Black lives matter - BS
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
Rocket Science, the UK and USA...and Covid
The risk of conflict between China and the USA is rising
Beyond the weak male
Only rich people's lives matter in America
Russia’s new space rocket does not fly into space, but its price does
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.