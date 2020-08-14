World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lukashenko does not even think to leave

World » Former USSR

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, held a meeting devoted to the work of the construction industry. During the meeting, Lukashenko made a few comments about the current crisis in the country.

"To begin with: I am still alive and not abroad, as some "well-informed" people say here. According to them, the president has left the country and is now abroad," he said.

Speaking upon the strikes in the country, Lukashenko said that "we should not force anyone." "If people want to work - they are welcome. Here is work, come and work. If a person does not want to work, we will not shackle them to force them to work,"

Speaking about the suspension of work at many factories throughout Belarus, Lukashenko said that this would only play into the hands of competitors.

"If they go on strike for two days, the competitors - the Russians and the Canadians - will cross themselves and they will quickly put on the market what they want to deliver," Alexander Lukashenko said. The same, he said, applies to machine-building factories.

He stressed that the world's economy was only beginning to recover after the restrictions associated with the pandemic. "If we stop, we will never start our production. Never! This will push us into a swamp. We need to explain it to people: if you want to go on strike - go, if you want to work - go to work," the president said.

Earlier, it was reported that the workers of the Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ) at a meeting with their leadership demanded the factory should not give any BelAZ vehicles to security forces to disperse protests in the streets of Belarusian cities. The workers also demanded declaring a nationwide strike, demanded the resignation of the current administration of Belarus and the release of political prisoners.

Many other companies joined the national strike:

  • Grodno-Azot,
  • Belmedpreparaty,
  • Belarusian State Philharmonic Society,
  • JSC Grodnozhilstroy,
  • Terrazit, Lidsky Rynok
  • Keramin joined the strike.

On August 10, workers of the Belarusian Metallurgical Plant (BMZ) went on strike in the city of Zhlobin. Strikes were reported at the Belarusian Automobile Plant, the Minsk Tractor Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant. Subsequently, the reports were denied, but an employee of the Belarusian Metallurgical Plant confirmed that the workers put forward their requirements to factory administration.

Last materials
Minks protests may crush Russia-Belarus relations
Lukashenko does not even think to leave
What is science?
COVID-19 Bandwagon – is Rolling Again
Belarus protests: Law-enforcers throw their uniforms into trash
Fooled again – more fool you
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V: What we know so far
Russia still hopes to launch 25-year-old space module to ISS
Belarus does not give up
Popular
Columnists
Fooled again – more fool you

Recall the recent "mysterious" explosions in Iran? Immediately following them, there was a supposedly "spontaneous up-rising" against Hassan Rouhani

Fooled again – more fool you
Belarus protests: Law-enforcers throw their uniforms into trash
Conflicts
Belarus protests: Law-enforcers throw their uniforms into trash
Columnists
COVID-19 Bandwagon – is Rolling Again
Planet Earth
What is science?
Michael Pravica What is science? Michael Pravica Jim Jones COVID-19 Bandwagon – is Rolling Again Jim Jones Dmitry Sudakov Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
What is science?
Ways to reduce stress in our daily lives
COVID-19 Bandwagon – is Rolling Again
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Fooled again – more fool you
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
What are the benefits of joining the military?
Fooled again – more fool you
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Why can't Russia show adequate response to the West?
A Cure for COVID-19 Exists: Campaign to Debunk Its Effectiveness That Promotes Hazardous to Health Mass-Vaxxing
Fooled again – more fool you
Fooled again – more fool you
Fooled again – more fool you
Fooled again – more fool you
Fooled again – more fool you
Fooled again – more fool you
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Ashes of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will remain on US flag forever
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.