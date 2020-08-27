Russia explains why its BTR rammed into USA's MaxxPro in Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry presented its own version of the incident with the Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier and the American International MaxxPro in the vicinity of the town of Derik in Syria.

The ministry noted that the international coalition had been warned in advance about the passage of the Russian military police convoy, but the Americans tried to block the Russian patrol contrary to the agreement.

After that, the Russians did everything "to further fulfill the mission."

USA accuses Russia of unprofessionalism

Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, talked on the phone after the conflict. The parties decided not to disclose the details of the conversation. The Kremlin declined to comment any further.

The Pentagon and US Central Command in the region also declined to comment on the incident. US National Security Council representative John Williot holds the Russian military accountable for the incident. As noted in the statement, the Russian vehicle rammed into the vehicle of the US-led coalition. The crew of the US vehicle were injured, however, in order to avoid any further escalation, the American armored personnel carrier left the scene.

Neither the coalition nor the United States want any tensions with military forces of any state, but US forces always reserve the inalienable right to self-defense against hostile actions, John Williot said.

The official called the actions of the Russian military unprofessional and said they violate conflict prevention rules that the US and Russia agreed on in December 2018.