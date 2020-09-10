Houthi rebels strike Saudi capital Riyadh

Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The militants claimed that they managed to strike a "very important target" in the city with the help of three Samad3 drones and Dul-Faqqar ballistic missile. They did not specify what target they had in mind, while representatives of the kingdom have not released any comments yet. Rebel spokesman Yahya Saria said the the attacks on Riyadh came as a response from the Houthis "to constant attacks of the enemy and the protracted blockade of the country."

The Houthis attacked a Saudi Arabia fighter on 15 February. Their representative then said that the enemy aircraft had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

The Yemeni conflict has been active since 2014. It is believed that the Houthi rebels enjoy the support from Iran and Hezbollah. They are opposed by the army of Yemen and the coalition of Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia.