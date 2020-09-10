World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Houthi rebels strike Saudi capital Riyadh

Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

Houthi rebels strike Saudi capital Riyadh

The militants claimed that they managed to strike a "very important target" in the city with the help of  three Samad3 drones and Dul-Faqqar ballistic missile. They did not specify what target they had in mind, while representatives of the kingdom have not released any comments yet. Rebel spokesman Yahya Saria said the the attacks on Riyadh came as a response from the Houthis "to constant attacks of the enemy and the protracted blockade of the country."

The Houthis attacked a Saudi Arabia fighter on 15 February. Their representative then said that the enemy aircraft had been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

The Yemeni conflict has been active since 2014. It is believed that the Houthi rebels enjoy the support from Iran and Hezbollah. They are opposed by the army of Yemen and the coalition of Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia.

Last materials
Russian scientists develop new vaccine against COVID-19 and flu
Houthi rebels strike Saudi capital Riyadh
Russian population may decrease by 40 million people by 2100
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary.
Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years
The Lancet puts Russian vaccine in the line of fire
Maria Kolesnikova's abduction marks the end of Belarus as a state
America's injustice system: Two sets of laws
Why do people use cryptocurrency despite all the fraud and complexity?
Popular
Europe
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations

Foreign ministers of G7 countries released statement, in which they urged Russia to urgently clarify who is responsible for the poisoning of opposition activist Aleksei Navalny. The G7 believes that Navalny's poisoning is undeniable

Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Russian population may decrease by 40 million people by 2100
Economics
Russian population may decrease by 40 million people by 2100
Anomalous phenomena
The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary.
Asia
Houthi rebels strike Saudi capital Riyadh
Oleg Artyukov Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations Oleg Artyukov Sheeba Rakesh The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary. Sheeba Rakesh Anton Kulikov Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years Anton Kulikov
Comments
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Putin secretly divorces his wife and marries rhythmical gymnast Alina Kabaeva?
Putin secretly divorces his wife and marries rhythmical gymnast Alina Kabaeva?
Putin secretly divorces his wife and marries rhythmical gymnast Alina Kabaeva?
Maria Zakharova's basic instinct about Serbia stains her career
Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
The problem with "all lives matter"
The problem with "all lives matter"
Maria Zakharova's basic instinct about Serbia stains her career
Maria Zakharova's basic instinct about Serbia stains her career
Germany talks about the need for total boycott of Russia
Germany talks about the need for total boycott of Russia
Maria Kolesnikova's abduction marks the end of Belarus as a state
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.