Russia warns USA not to interfere in Belarus crisis

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko had a telephone conversation with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. During the conversation, Rudenko warned the United States as far as the development of the crisis in Belarus is concerned.

The details of the conversation were published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In particular, Rudenko urged the United States not to interfere in the affairs of the republic and pointed out that destabilizing the country and imposing "unilateral mediation services" was inadmissible. In addition, the diplomat noted the prospects of the constitutional reform of Belarus.

In late August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also drew attention of US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to carry out the constitutional reform in Belarus. The US representative then assured Lavrov that Washington did not want to create an artificial crisis in the republic.

Protests in Belarus continue for six weeks already. Protesters demand President Alexander Lukashenko should step down, new elections be held and security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of demonstrators be punished. The European Union has refused to recognize the legitimacy of the President of Belarus, while the Kremlin has expressed explicit support to him.