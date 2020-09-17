World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Belarus closes borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the closure of borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. This is a decision that was had to make, he said.

Belarus closes borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine

According to Lukashenka, he had to "keep a half of the army on the western border, having taken it away from the streets."

He also appealed to the peoples of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine and urged them to stop their politicians to prevent a hot war from starting.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that almost a half of the Belarusian army was deployed on the western border of Belarus. He repeatedly warned that Belarus was facing a threat of military aggression from Poland and Lithuania, where NATO troops are stationed.

Alexander Lukashenko discussed this question in detail on August 24 during a telephone conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to Lukashenko, he informed Moscow that US nuclear-capable aircraft could be redeployed to Poland or Lithuania from Berlin. Lukashenko also warned that if they try to do something abroad, Russia and Belarus would resort to the joint military group formed within the framework of the Union State Treaty. The group will be based on the Belarusian army.

Lukashenko is convinced that the protests in Belarus that last for six consecutive weeks already, are coordinated and funded from Western countries with a purpose to orchestrate a color revolution in Belarus. Lukashenko blames Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine in the first place. He is also convinced that he is the only person, who can protect the Belarus, so he can not step down as president.

Last materials
Belarus closes borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
Russia warns USA not to interfere in Belarus crisis
You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours!
Easy ways to build strong business foundation
Coronavirus pandemic causes unprecedented economic decline since WWII
Russian nationalist Maxim Tesak found dead in detention centre
A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
Roscosmos calls Venus 'Russian planet' with 'living hell' on it
Popular
Europe
A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?

Italy has traditionally always been a Mediterranean power. Mare Nostrum is the Latin name with which the ancient Romans indicated the Mediterranean.

A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?
Russian nationalist Maxim Tesak found dead in detention centre
Real life stories
Russian nationalist Maxim Tesak found dead in detention centre
Europe
Coronavirus pandemic causes unprecedented economic decline since WWII
Former USSR
Russia warns USA not to interfere in Belarus crisis
Oleg Artyukov EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia Oleg Artyukov Romer Cherubim You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours! Romer Cherubim Alex Sanders Easy ways to build strong business foundation Alex Sanders
Comments
For Navalny, the sky is open
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary.
The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary.
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
2020: Humankind fails the test
2020: Humankind fails the test
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
2020: Humankind fails the test
Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years
America's injustice system (updated)
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
Sword of Damocles is hanging heavily above Russian-German relations
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy