Belarus closes borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the closure of borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. This is a decision that was had to make, he said.

According to Lukashenka, he had to "keep a half of the army on the western border, having taken it away from the streets."

He also appealed to the peoples of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine and urged them to stop their politicians to prevent a hot war from starting.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that almost a half of the Belarusian army was deployed on the western border of Belarus. He repeatedly warned that Belarus was facing a threat of military aggression from Poland and Lithuania, where NATO troops are stationed.

Alexander Lukashenko discussed this question in detail on August 24 during a telephone conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to Lukashenko, he informed Moscow that US nuclear-capable aircraft could be redeployed to Poland or Lithuania from Berlin. Lukashenko also warned that if they try to do something abroad, Russia and Belarus would resort to the joint military group formed within the framework of the Union State Treaty. The group will be based on the Belarusian army.

Lukashenko is convinced that the protests in Belarus that last for six consecutive weeks already, are coordinated and funded from Western countries with a purpose to orchestrate a color revolution in Belarus. Lukashenko blames Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine in the first place. He is also convinced that he is the only person, who can protect the Belarus, so he can not step down as president.