What is going to happen to Russia after Putin's landmark 2020 speech?

Putin's most recent Address to the Federal Assembly should not be perceived separately from his intention to replace the top administration of the executive branch. These two actions complement each other nicely.

One can describe most recent events in the political life of Russia as follows:

New executive power.

Acceleration through the solution of social problems.

Reconstruction of the entire state structure.



According to Putin's proposals, power shall be distributed, and it goes about the entire power structure here, because regions will have to imitate the federal government in their general approaches.

President Putin noted that he did not want to change the Constitution, but we perfectly understand at least one of the reasons why it was adopted in the form of concentration in the person of the head of state.

The question was, in particular, precisely about the concentration of full power in the hands of the president and the limitations of the functions of the Supreme Council of Russia. Let me remind you that Yeltsin and his team saw people's deputies (members of the parliament) as one of the obstacles for reforms. As we remember, the Congress of People's Deputies had refused to approve Yegor Gaidar as prime minister.

It took Russia almost 30 years to cross out the constitutional reforms that led to the shelling of the White House (the House of the Russian Government) in the center of the Russian capital, Moscow.

As I understand it, Vladimir Putin started implementing these ideas immediately, having accepted the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev and suggesting the State Duma should approve Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the Federal Tax Service, as the new head of the Russian government.

Someone has already called Mishustin a technical prime minister, but this is too premature a statement. While the entire political system in the country is being rebuilt, and new echelons of power are being formed, new leaders may appear in the country, whom Russia has been wanting for so long. Mishustin could be one of them.



Many in Russia believe that Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly in 2020 has become his strongest address of all.

Indeed, because the short "social part" of the 2020 address was very strong and specific not only in terms of the financial support for demographic growth, but also in terms of educational issues.

A step towards a larger number of state-funded places at Russian universities indicates that the country will continue its development. During the times of the USSR, even during the years of the Great Patriotic War, the percentage of GDP allocated to this sector of the national economy was much higher in comparison with what is allocated for the purpose today. It's a small step forward, but still - it's a step forward.