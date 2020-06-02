When Donald J. Trump was elevated to the White House by the same anachronistic institution he once condemned-the Electoral College-I knew that America was going to suffer one of the worst-if not the worst-periods in its history.
What many ignored in the divide between Trump supporters and detractors was that his so-called "election" went far beyond traditional party politics. Trump represented, and represents, an unadulterated evil that not only transcends politics, but even the rudiments of human decency. Underneath all his puerile rantings the media so love to dissect resides a sociopath who, if not for his money, would have been incarcerated, instead of idolized, long ago.
Now, in the wake of the protests over the killing of George Floyd, Trump is again threatening to declare a loose collection of left-wing groups, collectively called Antifa, a "terrorist" organization. And, as usual, his lawless enabler, the equally sociopathic William Barr, is along for the ride, blaming "outside radicals and agitators" for exploiting Mr. Floyd's death for "their own separate and violent agenda."
What shouldn't be lost in Trump and Barr's rhetoric is that this is the same vituperation that was incessantly used against Northern civil rights workers during the 1950s and 60s. African Americans, according to Southern white supremacists, had been perfectly content to live under the oppressive "Jim Crow" segregation laws until these "outside agitators" appeared.
Of course, the reality is that local people are often so intimidated by the power structure of the community they live in that they are hesitant to speak out against injustices, for fear they will be retaliated against socially, economically, and/or physically. Thus, it often fell to those who lived outside of these communities to draw attention to the injustices that festered within.
In addition, Trump and Barr are megalomaniacal and unhinged enough to employ other techniques often used by those in power to undermine or silence the messages of protesters they disagree with, such as using "tough" talk to instigate law enforcement into provoking or escalating volatile situations, and/or inserting agent provocateurs or informants to encourage violence.
So while, rightfully or wrongfully, Antifa is currently being blamed for some of the violent unrest following Mr. Floyd's killing, in terms of overall death and destruction, it's not difficult to discern who the premier American terrorist truly is, and who is directly responsible for the very unrest the world is witnessing today. For the reasons listed below, and countless others like them, this terrorist is Donald J. Trump:
I have often said that the destruction of nations, and perhaps even the world, will not evolve from some natural disaster, but from humankind's terminal myopia that incessantly fails or refuses to see and/or recognize evil. America is currently in the grip of such evil, and no phony (and most likely illegal) effort to exploit the "terrorist" label should distract Americans, or the world, from who the true terrorist is-the man who is intent on killing thousands, perhaps millions, via prejudice, poverty, pandemic, and pollution-Donald J. Trump.
David R. Hoffman
Legal Editor of Pravda.Report
