Recognize that quote? Second part sounds familiar. The words are from U.S. President, Donald Trump. It bears repeating. Here is why...

If, you have never heard of the risible named American 'news' organization, you are, excused. I was the same; that is, until 2016 during the U.S. Presidential election. A nondescript video caught me off guard.

Let me fill you in...

At that time, Republican Candidate, Donald Trump was front, right, and center. He was on a tear. Mainstream media feared - rightly, so - The Donald, would be American President 45. In the ensuing fear mongering fest, one small web portal sent their intrepid reporter into the fray. She was petite; claimed that when she tried to arrest, err, interview Trump, she in fact was accosted. Apparently, one of his minders grabbed her; roughed her up. Which prompted her to proclaim 'foul'; even wanted to 'press' charges. Turns out, on subsequent video review, she lied. Nothing was further from the truth; fake news.

Some context...

Andrew Breitbart, hence the name, founded the news portal circa the early new millennium. Billed himself as a true conservative, along the lines of Teddy Roosevelt, etc. You get the drift. The Andrew fellow had an untimely demise; he passed young. Just when his web portal was gaining, well, traction.

Full speed ahead...

Around the time of The Donald's presidential campaign, another conservative, made the scene and big time. His name: Steve Bannon. His job: Chief Editor, BNN, or Breitbart. On hearing of Steve's legendary conservative pedigree, Pres. Trump 45, became enamored. He invited Steve to the White House; offered him a job. However, the budding bromance soon soured. It was leaked, to Pres. Trump, that the chief leaker to the press, was none other than Chief White House Strategist, Steve Bannon.

What a bummer...

Trump, wasted no time. Instead of his customary 'You're Fired' mantra, he booted Bannon.

Steve, was hardly resettled in his Big Chair at Breitbart, when more bad news besieged him: Breitbart's ownership had changed hands. Out with the old. In with the new. Billionaire oligarchs Mercers - especially the daughter, Rebekah, not remotely like the one of Biblical renown - were rumored to have a bad taste for Bannon.

Steve, was far too cheeky and rightly conservative for their liking. They summarily punted him as well. Too bad.

That is where the real story begins...

Under Rebekah's - de facto Chief Editoress - toot-ah-loo age, Breitbart, has slip-slided away. It can hardly bill itself as conservative anymore; to do so, is an inside Board of Directors' joke. They tout themselves as being staffed with many 'Award Winning' journalists, yet their articles refute that laudable moniker. As with any rule, there are few exceptions. Maybe one, possibly two.

Ostensibly, the brass must have just gotten Obama's participation trophy memo. Every writer gets something, or anything that looks shiny. This smacks of Fox News' Tucker Carlson; and his weekly passion, on his game show, where he hands out Happy Gilmore mugs.

Brietbart's Patriot Site...

Hardly call it that. Peruse their website; any given day; one will hardly find a conservative article worth reading; heck, the comments section though is filled with insight; the humor there is bonus. Instead, what you will find now is a cornucopia of liberal apologies, outright lies, and gutter filth; page-afterpage; heading-to-heading.

Any given time, day or night...

Breitbart, spotlights two key groups; possibly a third.

From the celebrity supply side, readers have to wade through steaming piles of blather from the likes of Cher - world's youngest teeny bopper - geriatric Rob Reiner's dribbling, demented Jim Carrey's art work, or, the latest screed from Kathy Griffin - as she is wheeled inside Columbia Hospital's post TDS trauma ward - all in living color.

From the Congressional demand side, the site is replete with Democrat crazies; the usual suspects arrive, on time, ready to obfuscate, deflect and genuflect at Moloch's alter. The ranks include, but are not limited to - couple of newbies made the scene - Democrat career politicians. RINO's as well, are represented. Utah Senator Mitt Romney comes to mind.

Infamous low-life names like, Maxine Waters, AOC - Alexandrabilt Occasional Cortex, bartender emeritus - Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, all compete with each other. So much so, that they resort to climbing over each other's buffoon sentences in order to be heard; and by extension, to 'Get Trump'.

The Left's propaganda, has been hanging around since time immemorial...

That is the third group. You guessed correct: Lying, fake media.

What possible, let me rephrase that, how is what dingbat talk show host, Bill Maher thinks, add value to any discussion? Remember: Maher not that long ago, is on record for calling American service members 'cowards'. Yet, Breitbart, still features this potty mouth's, Never Trump, rant filled videos each weekend. Not a clever tack, from a news purveyor, that calls itself the so-called bastion for patriot nationalism.

What you will not encounter...

Articles from true conservative writers like, Paul Craig Roberts, or a David Stockman. Both men are deemed not PC; too dangerous to publish in the eyes of the Mercers' left leanings sponsors.

Now, let me say something about BNN's Clarion call, in the advent of the Wuhan Corona virus...

As, Orangeman Bad, U.S President Donald Trump swings precariously high above them on his daring trapeze, far below, a circus of liberal clowns forms. The maddening throngs coalesce; comprised of those same three groups. Leftists are now motivated more than, ever. Their hoax impeachment failed; but there is still time, for one last-ditch action.

Unable to contain their glee, nor thirst for blood, they scream at the sky.

"Jump. May as well Jump! Someone. Cut the cable. Snap his wires. Bust his pole."

You ask...

Is Breitbart News' cure worse than the disease? Not easy peasy; not my call either. If, you insist; really need to know my view...

Well, it follows.

BNN, was never a cure; not since Steve Bannon got canned. It is however, afflicted with a disease; no, not COVID-19; but rather an old one called: Beholden to the M-AD men. Who know better: Filth and fluff sell. Why change; because they are not going to pay big bucks, for old conservative Reagan stories.

That in fact, in a bubble, is Breitbart today. Possibly, the bubble has company: Their Chinese minders.

Montresor