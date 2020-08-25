World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Costantino Ceoldo

Coronavirus: in the wards the emergency has totally regressed

Coronavirus: in the wards the emergency has totally regressed

The writer is a nurse working on the front line of a hospital in Milan. I begin on Comedonchisciotte.org [1] to report the empirical reality of our departments where the emergency has totally regressed.

by Raffaele Varvara, for ComeDonChisciotte.org

There are no intubated patients, we have no deaths, we no longer have the decubitus of the masks on our faces and there are no more stressful numbers for the National Health Service. Those numbers, spread every day by the mainstream media, do not reflect the reality of our departments and serve to fuel an unfounded fear.

The numbers that correspond to the reality of the facts are the following:

  • 69, patients in intensive care throughout Italy [2], compared to 3981 on 30 March [3].
  • 2, the hospitals that in the last few hours have denied the news that intensive care was once again collapsing. The health directors of the Spallanzani hospital in Rome [4] and of the Cotugno hospital in Naples [5], through a note, made it known that there have been no admissions to intensive care and that the situation is under control.

In a video, which in these hours bounces on social media [6], I invited my other colleagues to be witnesses of truth today, as we were during the acute phase of the pandemic, however I was lynched and branded as a denier / conspiracy theorist.

By now the correct sanitary communication requires a way of thinking and acting, deactivates critical thinking with infusions of anesthetizing panic and truncheon dissidents.

Prolonged panic is the worst damage this virus can do: a people in fear is capable of sacrificing freedom and rights in order to have their lives saved.

As a good health practitioner, I conclude with a recommendation, not of a strictly medical nature: let's continue to give voice to independent information, we continue to keep the light of reason alight because reasoning each one with his own head is today the greatest act of resistance to protect us from contagion of fear.

By Raffele Varvara, 22 August 2020

Published by Jacopo Brogi for ComeDonChisciotte.org:

https://comedonchisciotte.org/coronavirus-nelle-corsie-lemergenza-e-totalmente-regredita/

Translation by Costantino Ceoldo

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:2020_coronavirus_task_force.jpg

Sorry: every link Italian only

[1] https://comedonchisciotte.org

[2] https://www.ilpost.it/2020/08/21/nuovi-contagi-agosto-maggio-confronto/

[3] http://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/dettaglioNotizieNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=italiano&menu=notizie&p=dalministero&id=4362

[4] https://tg24.sky.it/roma/2020/08/19/coronavirus-roma-focolaio-sardegna

[5] https://www.positanonews.it/2020/08/covid-19-il-cotugno-a-napoli-e-pieno-la-smentita-del-direttore-di-mauro/3413297/

[6] https://www.facebook.com/raffaele.varvara.7/videos/10220674781571683/

 

