Mr. Biden, you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me

The legal challenge starts this Monday and the courts will decide whether Biden is a President or a Cheat. Or both. Insolent, yes. Let's see his REAL record.

First off, whether or not Donald Trump leaves the White House, let us make some key points clear. His personal attributes are a question for the people of the United States of America to judge, nobody else. Before Covid, his approval rating was high, the US economy was stronger, there were more jobs created and externally, the USA was less engaged in foreign wars than during Obomber's presidency.

Despite Covid, he still got 71 million votes, so by no means was he annihilated, as some observers predicted hewould be. So if he leaves the White House, Donald Trump was a victim of Covid and political wasting: when you run an "in-your-face" Presidency for four years, people grow tired and whereas four years ago the Presidency was won on the ticket of being an outsider, in 2020 the Establishment (professional politician) candidate is the one claiming victory.

That might be my political epitaph of Donald J. Trump, who, I suspect, will not suddenly disappear into oblivion.

As a non-American it makes no sense to take sides and say which candidate I would prefer. Nobody asked my opinion and who cares anyway? But as a non-American I do have the right to say the following.

The disgusting intervention in Libya. Who was Vice-President?

If indeed Joseph Biden becomes the next POTUS, let him remember that his jurisdiction starts and finishes at the frontiers of the United States of America and not one millimeter outside. He is not our President and after his country's disgusting intervention in Libya, when he was Vice-President, in a European country he would never get anywhere near the Presidency. Mr. Biden, you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me.

Strafing the electricity grid, murdering babies in incubators

The Libya campaign is Obomber's political epitaph, but who was standing alongside him while NATO aircraft were strafing Libyan civilian targets, including the electricity grid "to break their backs" or bombing the Libyan water supply, and then bombing the factory which made the pipes so that it could not be repaired? Now, if that is not sheer and pure and unadulterated evil, it is difficult to know what is. Mr. Biden, you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me.

A war criminal

International law was broken in the Libya campaign as UNSC Resolutions 1970 and 1973 (2011) were broken with boots on the ground and military equipment deployed against civilian structures, as countries interfered in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and used and sided with, aided and abetted, terrorists to do their dirty work. As Vice President at the time, Mr. Biden takes the stand in history alongside his boss, Obomber and we may ask him why his country supported terrorists, why military equipment was deployed against the electricity grid and to deny the people, including children and babies, of the most basic human right: water. Mr. Biden, you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me.

Relegating US foreign policy to the trash heap

So while everyone else is making cooing noises at "Joe" Biden, I am looking him in the eye and declaring to all and loud and clear, "you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me". I am watching Biden like a hawk and I would wager than within a few months I shall have plenty of material to write his political epitaph with. After all, who sided with George W. Bush on Iraq, the mistake which relegated US foreign policy to the trash heap?

Yet another monstrisity committed during the Obomber/Biden term in office was Ukraine, where a Fascist coup unleashed gangs of thugs who chanted "Death to Russians and Jews" and who perpetrated Fascist massacres against Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the south-east of the country. Cleaning ladies were strangled with telephone wires while screaming for their children and for their lives. I repeat, Cleaning ladies were strangled with telephone wires while screaming for their children and for their lives. And again: Cleaning ladies were strangled with telephone wires while screaming for their children and for their lives. Is Joe Biden proud of that? Let us hope he hears the screams of those civilians every single night of the rest of his life before his guts rot in Hell. His Catholic religion has rules against acts of mass murder. Wanton acts of sheer-cold-blooded murder were perpetrated against innocent people and the glorious US of A under Obomber and Biden stood back and applauded. Mr. Biden, you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me.

Photo: http://www.supernaturalwiki.com/File:DemonHorde.jpg

Read also My indictment of NATO political and military leadership, a case ignored by all the legal entities it was sent to in 2011.

One regret, I did not place Biden's name on it at the time. I do so now.

https://www.pravdareport.com/opinion/119534-indictment_nato/