Erdogan will break his agreements with Putin as soon as he can

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan ended in Moscow late at night on March 5. The two presidents met to discuss the crisis in Syria's Idlib.

The agreement reached includes:

cessation of all hostilities along the existing line of contact from midnight on March 6;

establishment of a six-kilometer-wide safety corridor north and south of M4 highway in Syria;

joint patrolling along M4 highway starting from March 15.

Obviously, Ankara has come to terms with the loss of control over M5 highway and the city of Saraqib. Probably, Turkish observation posts south of M4 highway will be curtailed.



Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the terrorist groups, which the UN recognizes as terrorist ones, will be destroyed in Idlib by both parties together.

Turkey will not comply with Idlib agreement

Semyon Baghdasarov, Director of the Center for the Middle East and Central Asia, told Pravda.Ru that Turkey is not going to comply with these agreements.



"It is a matter of time when the Turks are going to violate the agreements again," the orientalist said.



According to him, the results of the negotiations in Moscow show that Turkey and its terrorist groups has lost the struggle.



"I liked Lavrov's statement, who said that bandits and terrorists who are recognized as such by the UN will be destroyed. Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham* and others are terrorist groups. This shows what Turkey is up to in Syria," said Semyon Bagdasarov.



Nevertheless, Erdogan is not going to destroy them, the expert believes.

"He is fantasizing. Erdogan will supply even more arms to them so that he could use them for his own purposes," Semyon Baghdasarov said.

The war will continue until Turkey is forced to leave Syria

According to him, the war will continue, "but not between Russia and Turkey - it is the Syrian army that will struggle to destroy terrorists with Russia's help. One needs to secure Aleppo, it is necessary to secure the road, it is necessary to make the Turks go back to the Turkish borders, and it would be best to make them leave, without any hostilities, though."