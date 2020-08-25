For Navalny, the sky is open

The story with the poisoning of Alexei Navalny is a strange bundle of facts that leave a very bad taste in the mouth, politician Nikolai Starikov believes.

The German press published a statement from Jaka Bizilj (the founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation), which he made on Bild Live on Sunday night. Bizilj, who organized Navalny's transportation from Omsk to Berlin for treatment, suggested that Alexei Navalny, the head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, would survive the "possible poisonous attack."

"From my point of view, the key question is whether he can maintain health and continue his activities," he said. "If he survives, as we all hope, he will not be able to participate in political struggle for at least a month or two," Bizilj added.

The sky is open for Navalny and no one else

Nikolai Starikov, political and public activist told Pravda.Ru that there is no reason to say that Navalny was poisoned. Russia doctors did not make such a diagnosis.

"Therefore, this is wishful thinking at the moment," said Nikolai Starikov.

The politician found it difficult to answer the question of how the card with the "poisoning" of Navalny would be played.

"Now it is not clear what game we are playing here. The very fact that a Russian citizen was taken out of Russia in a matter of hours after the conversation between the President of Finland and the President of Russia, was greeted at the military airport, and then accompanied by external surveillance by the FSB, which, in my opinion, is his security guards rather than persecutors - all this all creates such a strange story that leaves a bad taste in the mouth," Nikolai Starikov noted.

According to him, the man was flown out of Russia without any problems when there is no air communication between Russia and Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Are the skies closed for all except Navalny? Are there untouchable individuals, for whom neither German nor Russian laws mean anything? If yes, make the list of them and say that Russian laws are valid for everyone except Alexei Navalny. We just want to know," the politician said.

Alexei Navalny was hospitalised at the Omsk Hospital No. 1 after he became ill while on the plane. He elapsed into a coma and was connected to a ventilator. The politician's headquarters assume that he fell a victim of poisoning. Doctors considered this version as one of the possible, but then they started talking about metabolic disorders, without going into details. Representatives of Navalny's team believes that the Russian doctors testified under pressure from the authorities.

Those strange Russian doctors

The head physician of the Omsk hospital, Alexander Murakhovsky, noted in a press statement that German doctors thanked him for treating Navalny. They have no doubt that his life was saved. Murakhovsky could not explain why, while Alexey Navalny was in intensive care, there were people in civilian clothes in his office, whom the media identified as security officials.

"I can not say who those people were. I can not say that they did something," he said.

The head physician of the Omsk hospital denied anyone's interference in the treatment of the opposition politician.

The case of the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny should be investigated transparently, Dirk Wiese, Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries, said on August 23.

The poisoning of Aleksei Navalny "clearly has the pattern of the Russian regime," FDP foreign policy expert Bijan Djir-Sarai told the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft newspaper. Germany should "impose specific personal sanctions against those responsible for attacks against members of the opposition."