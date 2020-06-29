World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Anton Kulikov

Russia’s new space rocket does not fly into space, but its price does

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Representatives of the Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos explained the high cost of the Angara-A5 space vehicle. As it turns out, the high price of Russia's new rocket is based on the fact that it is assembled in two cities - Moscow and Omsk. When mass production is launched, the price will become close to the market level.

Angara rocket is expensive as space

It was reported that one Angara-A5 rocket costs seven billion rubles. However, it was said that its cost would be cut nearly twice when its serial production is launched in Omsk - to four billion rubles. At the same time, the new rocket would still be 1.5 times more expensive than the Proton booster rocket.

As explained by the press service of the state-owned corporation Roscosmos, "flight design tests for the Angara-A5 heavy-class launch vehicle will soon be resumed."

"During the trials, the Angara-A5 is produced piecewise. During the stage of serial production, the price will near the market value," the press service of the space agency said.

For the time being, while the manufacturing process remains distributed between two Russian cities, production costs remain high as engineers work on two sites.

Ivan Moiseev, chief scientific officer at the Space Policy Institute, said that the Angara is a new rocket, but the country, even though the country has been working on it since 1992, which is nearly 30 years.

"They do it very slowly. The Angara has most likely set a world record in its assembly speed. At the same time, the rocket turns out to be very expensive for a number of reasons. It goes about organizational and management reasons - huge excessive costs and a very long development period

"All this carries huge expenses. Roscosmos officials gave a far-fetched reason to avoid insinuations. All rockets are assembled in different cities, sometimes they are made in several different countries, but it does not prevent them from being competitive," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

"The work on the assembly of the rocket is poorly organized. The Angara is a new rocket that flew only once, six years ago, without payload. It was just a test flight. It has never flown again. This is inadmissible for the new rocket," said Ivan Moiseev.

Flight tests for the new rocket have to be conducted as soon as it is built. Otherwise, this is a waste of time and money.

"This is just a question of organization. First missiles always have small production, but this is not a reason for the Angara to be so expensive. The question is about why they still have not put it to the test, and this question remains open," the scientist noted.

Topics angara roscosmos space rocket space exploration new russian rocket russian space industry
News All >
Last materials
Europeans start traveling urging second wave of COVID-19 to come
Why is this ongoing American 'revolution' bound to fail?
Unofficial criminal indictment against William P. Barr
The Covid workplace revolution
Who’s a Damn Liar? – The Biden Crime Family – Part 2
India pins all hopes on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Director Kirill Serebrennikov found guilty of embezzlement
Lightning storms kill 107 in India
Soldier attacks military vehicle shortly before Victory Parade
Mankind wants to make 2020 even harder
Popular
Real life stories
The Covid workplace revolution

The sooner bosses get to grips with the workplace revolution, the easier it will be to bring economies and companies back from the brink

The Covid workplace revolution
Why is this ongoing American 'revolution' bound to fail?
Columnists
Why is this ongoing American 'revolution' bound to fail?
Columnists
Unofficial criminal indictment against William P. Barr
Europe
Europeans start traveling urging second wave of COVID-19 to come
Anton Kulikov Russia’s new space rocket does not fly into space, but its price does Anton Kulikov Andre Vltchek Why is this ongoing American 'revolution' bound to fail? Andre Vltchek David R. Hoffman Unofficial criminal indictment against William P. Barr David R. Hoffman
Comments
Russia’s new space rocket does not fly into space, but its price does
Unofficial criminal indictment against William P. Barr
Why is this ongoing American 'revolution' bound to fail?
Why is this ongoing American 'revolution' bound to fail?
Unofficial criminal indictment against William P. Barr
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
The Covid workplace revolution
India pins all hopes on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Bolton book revenge: Will Trump worry himself grеy?
Berlin wants to bury its relations with Moscow?
India pins all hopes on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
The problem with "all lives matter"
The Covid workplace revolution
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.