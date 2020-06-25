World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Alexander Shtorm

Mankind wants to make 2020 even harder

The year 2020 will go down in history as a time of global crisis, strange events, sensational news and misfortunes. For example, an international group of specialists studying the Tibetan Plateau managed to find 28 unknown viruses.

The finding was made in Gulia ice layer from the Kunlun Mountains. After cleaning the obtained samples from the contaminated core layer, a total of more than 33 viruses were found in it, of which 28 were not previously encountered.

According to experts, scientists from the USA, Russia, China and Italy believe that against the backdrop of global warming and melting glaciers, ancient viruses may manifest non-standard behavior.

In 1999, scientists found a tomato mosaic virus, which had found shelter in a glacier over 140,000 years old. Similar findings were made in 2004, 2007 and 2014. Needless to say that it is very difficult to fully assess the potential danger of pathogens hidden in permafrost.

At the same time, nothing will be able to beat the coronavirus infection when it comes to changing the world as we know it, including social, political and economic life. Oil has collapsed, the dollar has gone up, the ruble has declined - all this is based on objective things, just like the riots in the United States.

It appears that mankind wants to make life even harder. It is hard not to agree.

  1. 1. In the north of the Urals, a pyramid-like object was discovered. This is mountain 800 meters high, with eight flat sides. In the summer of 2020, a fully equipped expedition is to be arranged to the pyramid, although local Khanty reindeer herders forbid approaching the "sacred site."
  2. A court in Virginia for the first time in history allowed to cut the hull of the British Titanic liner, which sank 108 years ago in the Atlantic Ocean.
  3. Dinosaurs may soon return to real life. Paleontologist Dr. Jack Horner announced the launch of a research project to bring extinct creatures back to life by breeding them with "related" animals. The project is set to begin by the end of 2020.
  4. In 2020, non-profit partner organization METI plans to send a massive radio signal into space, thanks to which potential residents of other worlds (if any) could pay attention to the Earth.
  5. Archaeologists found a large cache with more than 20 sealed sarcophagi near the city of Luxor in southern Egypt. The scientific community is to start opening the sarcophagi in October 2020.

2020 is apparently not hard enough - what we miss is a spirit of the sacred pyramid, the curse of the Titanic, the arrival of aliens, the resurrection of dinosaurs and the opening of black sarcophagi.

