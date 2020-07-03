Sex, lies and video tapes

Sex Lies and Video Tapes

The Firing of Geoffrey Berman

By Nancy O'Brien Simpson

We need to go back in history to get the full implications of the Epstein-Maxwell saga/debacle. It is an incredible tale.

In 2007-2008 the sheriff of Palm Beach Flordia, Michael Reiter, began a 13-month undercover investigation of Epstein. He went to the Palm Beach County state prosecutor Barry Krischer with a case against Epstein for child trafficking. The prosecutor, Barry Krischer, was like, "Nah, I think we can plead this down to some little misdemeanor." Sheriff Reiter is appalled and frustrated and he goes to the US Attorney of Southern Florida, Alexander Acosta. He gives all of his witnesses and his evidence to Acosta.

Alexander Acosta then meets with Alan Dershowitz a personal friend of Epstein and Epstein's attorney. Over lunch, Acosta and Dershowitz ignore the sheriff's victim statements and evidence and cut a sweetheart deal for Epstein that is basically unconscionable.

Acosta approved a plea deal that allowed Jeffery Epstein to plead guilty to a single state charge of solicitation, in exchange for a federal non-prosecution agreement. For trafficking underage girls Epstein is given a year sentence where he can come and go during the day and only has to sleep at the jail. During the day he goes to his office where anyone can come and go including underage girls.

Perhaps the most egregious truth in this article is the fact that this agreement included a clause that said any and all co-conspirators that were found would be granted immunity.

Wait. It gets worse. Much worse. For the next ten years, Alexander Acosta and the FBI turn their back on Epstein's operation of child trafficking. Underage girls are the play toys of Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, and scores of other wealthy A-listers. The FBI does not monitor Orgy Island, it does not raid the island, nor does it warn girls and parents of the activities of Epstein on the island.

Operating full bore for a decade



For ten years Epstein Island is allowed to operate full bore. With the blessing of the United States government.

In 2016, Donald Trump is elected president and he allows Orgy Island and Epstein's NYC nubile apartment playhouse to run wild. Alan Dershowitz admits to getting massages there but maintains "he kept his underpants on". Folks, you can't make up this kind of stuff. A-listers came and went knowing who Epstein was and not caring a wit because he was a jet setter who gave chi-chi parties.

One of the first things President Donald Trump did in office was to nominate Alexander Acosta to be Labor Secretary on February 16, 2017, and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 27, 2017. The Secretary of Labor is in charge of human trafficking. This was like putting the fox in charge of the hen house.

When Epstein was arrested for a second time in July of 2019 and people remembered what part Acosta had played in the sweetheart deal he gave Epstein calls for his resignation were so great that he had to resign on July 19, 2019. President Trump praised him to the bitter end never uttering a negative word about Acosta the child trafficking enabler.

A frequent flyer on the Epstein jet

As for Alan Dershowitz who was a frequent flyer on Epstein's jet the Lolita Express and a frequent guest at his NYC apartment, Donald Trump rewarded him by naming him a lead attorney in his impeachment trial.

The Southern District of New York is an independent rogue branch of the Department of Justice. They are fierce. They were headed by Geoffrey S. Berman whose office has been at the forefront of corruption inquiries into Mr. Trump's inner circle. The office successfully prosecuted the president's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who went to prison and has been investigating Mr. Trump's current personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani. They were the ones who took down Epstein.

This week Bill Barr needed to remove the head of the Southern District of New York DOJ and he needed to do it now. He offered Geoffrey Berman the head of the Southern District NY DOJ two big promotions if he would leave, one at the Securities and Exchange Commission and one as the head of the civil branch of the DOJ both jobs much bigger than his current one. He refused both thinking the work he was doing was too vital to leave.

A lie

Barr then went to the press and said that Berman had resigned which was a lie. Berman responded by telling the press he had not resigned in no uncertain terms. He further stated that he would not leave his position. Barr then said he was fired by Donald Trump. Trump denied this. Oh the sex lies and video tapes of Donald Barr and the DOJ.

So why did Barr need Geoffrey Berman gone? Was it because he was going to arrest Maxwell who could implicate his powerful associates and friends he needed to protect. Little did Barr know that Berman's temporary replacement Audrey Strauss was a woman who was just as noble and fierce as Geoffery Berman. And she did indeed arrest Ghislaine Maxwell.

Which brings us to our last point. No one dies in MCC prison if they are high profile. And, make no mistake about it Jeffery Epstein was high profile. MCC federal prison is where El Chapo was held. The circumstances of Epstein's suicide are ludicrous. The guards fell asleep on his watch? They lost the video of his cell? And, on it goes. Epstein was either taken out to a new island and plastic surgeon or murdered in his cell.

Epstein was no fool. He had an "insurance plan" videos of all the wealthy and powerful men who had been with underage girls. All of the rooms in his apartment and at Orgy Island were wired with high tech videos. "You arrest me, you murder me and my people will release those videos to every news outlet in the world." This is why Donald Barr probably wanted to fire Geoffrey Berman and why Ghislaine Maxwell was not arrested until now. To keep those tapes out of the public eye and to protect the powerful men shown on those tapes with underage girls.

We will now have to see if Ghislaine disappears or is "suicided" like Epstein or if somehow Barr and Trump get her off the hook so her info and tapes remain safe and tucked away. Stay tuned....

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Ms. Simpson was a radio personality in New York. She was a staff writer for The Liberty Report. A PBS documentary was done on her activism for human rights. She is a psychotherapist and political commentator.