What are the benefits of joining the military?

Many young people consider joining the military as a career path, or at least as a temporary way to occupy their time as they figure out what to do with the rest of their life. It's not a good choice for everyone, but there are many different options available to those who want to move forward.

If you're considering joining the military in your country, you should know there are several benefits that could help you for years to come.

Future Career Options

First, you should know that joining the military will provide you with a wide range of different career options. If you like serving in the military and you want to advance into leadership positions, you can. If you want to change to a different branch (which is unusual, but often acceptable), you can. You can also continue serving for as long as you like, reaping the salary and benefits associated with the military job.

However, if you're like many people, you see the military as something to pursue for a few years and not the rest of your life. When you're done serving, you can use your military experience to find a valuable career elsewhere-and you'll have many options. As long as you have the proper paperwork to prove your history of military service (like a DD 214 in the United States), you'll likely be able to find a path forward as a police officer, a security agent, or a professional in line with your area of specialty in the military.

Guaranteed Citizenship and Access to Resources

In many countries, serving in the military is also a useful way to guarantee your citizenship for that country and gain access to many resources. For example, if you serve in the military in Russia, you'll be able to join a state university, and in the future, you can serve in certain governmental and official Russian organization.

Other countries offer special incentives for serving in the military; for example, you may be able to attend university for free, or inexpensively, when you've completed your tour of duty.

Specific Forms of Training

In the military, you'll undergo a number of types of training, including basic training that equips you with the skills and discipline necessary to succeed in all areas. You'll also undergo more specialized forms of training, which vary depending on the branch in which you're serving and the career you're forging for yourself.

The skills you learn in these areas could help you for years to come, in your job prospects and in your personal life. These include:

Firearms training. Most military service members learn all about firearm safety and how to shoot a gun. This is incredibly useful if you're interested in using a firearm for personal safety or for hunting.

Self-defense training. You'll also learn basic self-defense and hand-to-hand combat. If you ever get into an altercation with someone when you're out of the military, you'll know how to handle yourself.

Medical training. Depending on your role in the military, you'll likely receive at least some basic medical training. When you emerge, you'll know basic first aid, and you may have sufficient education and training to qualify for a medical position.

Computer training. You may also learn how to work with technology, which is useful in almost any application.

Leadership training. If you advance within the military, you'll undergo leadership training-and you'll get firsthand experience leading other people. This is critical if you want to become an entrepreneur or a leader in another professional area.

Physical Fitness

In most military branches, you'll be required to meet certain physical fitness requirements. You'll be required to build a certain level of strength, showcase a certain level of cardiovascular fitness, and be adaptable enough to navigate an obstacle course. Fitness must be maintained after military service (i.e., it doesn't last forever), but giving yourself a strong foundation can make it easier to stay in shape for the rest of your life.

Mental Discipline

Serving in the military also requires you to develop a strong foundation of mental discipline. In most branches, you'll need to be mentally tough if you want to remain resilient to the harsh conditions, and you'll need to stay focused on your goals if you want to succeed. This is true in all areas of life, so the mental discipline you develop can follow you beneficially for years to come.

There are downsides of joining the military, of course. It's physically and mentally demanding, you'll be away from your family and friends, and you may be putting your life in danger. But even with those risks and weaknesses, joining the military is the best path forward for millions of people.