All over the world, businesses are starting to reopen, after completely closing down or changing their operational model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging on, so business owners must consider the health and safety of their employees, their customers, and the general public while reopening.
If you want to maximize your chances of reopening safely, and you want your employees and patrons to feel safer, you'll want to pay attention to three important areas: information, physical changes, and behavioral changes.
Your first set of responsibilities revolves around informing your employees and customers. You'll want to make sure all people relevant to your business are up-to-date with the latest information about COVID-19, as well as your company's policies on the matter.
Posted warnings and signs are a good place to start. For example, you can install digital signage in your physical business to explain how the virus spreads and the best practices that can mitigate its spread. You can also use these to notify customers of new policies, or new safety measures you've put in place. Instructions may also be valuable to your employees and customers; for example, you can post step-by-step instructions on proper hand washing procedures in the bathroom.
It's also important to communicate with customers who haven't yet visited your physical location, or those who want to know more about your business before visiting. Here, your best bet is posting on social media. Make sure to update your business's information, including your hours of operation, across all your online communication outlets. You'll also want to write and coordinate regular email blasts to keep your existing customers up-to-date on the latest news from your business.
There are a number of physical changes you can make to your business to improve its health and safety as well, such as:
Additionally, you'll want to implement new policies that encourage better behaviors from your employees and customers. These could include:
Many of these strategies and approaches can be done with minimal money and only a bit of effort. Accordingly, there's no reason not to try them. Talk to other business owners in your area to see which changes they're adopting, and work to provide the best possible health and safety accommodations for your own people. Not only will it keep your local population healthier, it will also help people feel more comfortable visiting your business-and your reputation could improve as a result.
