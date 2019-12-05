World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible

World » Americas

The Russian authorities take measures to ensure the country's security in case Washington does not renew the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3).

The treaty is to be terminated in February 2021. Russia intends to increase the aviation component of its Strategic Nuclear Forces (SNF) and take these weapons closer to the borders of a potential enemy.

According to a source in the Russian defence industry, this goal is to be achieved through the construction of new Tu-160M aircraft, as well as through deep modernisation of Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3M strategic bombers. Supposedly, the Tu-95MS aircraft will be equipped with the modernised NK-12MPM power plant, which will extend airborne time without the need for midair refuelling and double the number of units of onboard weapons.

Tu-22M3M missile carriers will also be changed. The modified versions of the Tupolev Tu-22M3M aircraft will be able to increase their flight range from 6 to 12-15 thousand kilometres (taking into account midair refuelling). This task is relevant today - the Russian Federation has 16 strategic Tu-160 missile carriers of various modifications. Ten Tu-160M worth 15 billion rubles each are to be supplied to the Russian Air Force according to the contract signed in January 2018. Currently, two aircraft of this series get ready for trials.

This, of course, is not enough given the changing geopolitical situation near the Russian borders. Therefore, more than 60 Tu-95MS aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces are going to be modernised as well. At the same time, the Russian Air Force will receive Tu-22M3M missile carriers in the same quantity.

It is worth noting that this type of aircraft requires refuelling in the air with the help of Ilyushin Il-78 air tankers, but Russia has just a few of these air tankers left. In Soviet times, air tankers for long-range aviation used to be produced at the Tashkent Aircraft Plant (the republic of Uzbekistan). Nowadays, Russia may launch the production of such aircraft in the city of Ulyanovsk.

It also goes about the enhancement of airbases on the example of US and NATO military infrastructure. It is possible that the question of the approximation of Russian military objects that may open a missile and nuclear attack in response to the actions of a potential enemy will be included in the Military Doctrine.

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, a tactical flight exercise was carried out in August of 2019 with the participation of ten Tu-160, Tu-95MS, as well as Il-78 tankers.

According to the plans, the Tu-22M3M aircraft will be based in the Crimea, near Dzhankoy, as well as in Belarus and Armenia. Negotiations are underway on the use of airfields in Cuba, Venezuela and Algeria. South Africa, Syria and Egypt are likely to join the list, but this is a matter of distant future.

Topics tu-95 tu-22 tupolev nuclear triad missile carrier strategic aircraft russian nuclear weapons russian strategic bombers strategic arms reduction treaty
Topical Analytics
Americas
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Anomalous phenomena
Mystic Women of India: Karaikkal Ammaiyar
News All >
Last materials
Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Mystic Women of India: Karaikkal Ammaiyar
Are we ready for democracy?
Hampton and Clark: 50 years gone, never forgotten
Reality on Thanksgiving Weekend
The death of James Le Mesurier
Where is the UK heading?
Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good
Popular
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24

Turkish President Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down the Russian Su-24 fighter jet on November 24, 2016, when the aircraft was on a combat mission in Syria

Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Are we ready for democracy?
Columnists
Are we ready for democracy?
Columnists
Hampton and Clark: 50 years gone, never forgotten
Anomalous phenomena
Mystic Women of India: Karaikkal Ammaiyar
Dmitry Sudakov Russia to take nuclear triad as close to US borders as possible Dmitry Sudakov Sheeba Rakesh Mystic Women of India: Karaikkal Ammaiyar Sheeba Rakesh Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Are we ready for democracy? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Are we ready for democracy?
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Russia works on MiG-41 doomsday fighter jet
Russia to keep counter-sanctions against the West for good
Can Russia be a superpower?
Is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi really dead?
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Mystic Women of India: Karaikkal Ammaiyar
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Yes to peace! No to NATO!
Erdogan personally ordered to shoot down Russian Su-24
About Advertising Forum We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.