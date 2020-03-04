Putin should tell Erdogan to get out of Syria

The only thing that Vladimir Putin can say to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan on March 5 in Moscow is: "If you are not a fool, then stop doing everything that you do in Idlib," expert Vladimir Anokhin believes.

Defense Ministry makes harsh statement on Idlib

The Russian Defense Ministry made a tough statement on the eve of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan on March 5. According to the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, following 18 months of the Sochi Accords on Syria with Turkey, terrorists started merging their occupied areas with Turkish observation posts, which were created as a result of the Sochi Accords on de-escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib.



The Sochi Accords provided for the disengagement and ousting of terrorists from external borders of the de-escalation zone 15-20 kilometers inland and the withdrawal of heavy artillery hardware from the region.

"Instead, Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham,* the Islamic Party of Turkestan*, and Khoras ad-Din,* which the UN officially recognizes as terrorist groups, ousted all militants of the "moderate opposition" to the north, towards the border with Turkey," said Konashenkov.

The shelling of the the Russian Air Force base in Khmeimim started happening on a daily basis, while Turkey, in violation of international law, transferred its units to Idlib, and nobody in the West seems to notice that.

Vladimir Anokhin, vice president of the Russian Academy of Geopolitical Issues, told Pravda.Ru, that "everyone dislikes Turkey," because Erdogan pursues an "absolutely insane policy."

"The union of Turkish forces with terrorist organizations undermines international relations, Sochi and other agreements for the purpose of the creation of the Turkish caliphate, which should spread to the Middle East," said Vladimir Anokhin.

Turkey may lose its authority in the Western world as a result of such actions

"They perfectly understand it there that Erdogan fears his own Turkish army more than he fears all other armies, especially after the attempted coup in Turkey," the expert said.

According to him, Europe "can not stand" Erdogan, because the president of Turkey blackmails Europe with migrants and sends bandits to Libya.



Russia, according to the expert, has found herself in a "rather stupid" situation with the Turkish Stream, because this gas pipeline now attaches Russia to Turkey.

"Therefore, we must put on a good face a good face on this," said Vladimir Anokhin.

Putin should not believe Erdogan

The expert believes that after the meeting between Putin and Erdogan, "the war will continue, one way or another."

"If we evaluate Turkey's behavior in Syria and Libya, then the only thing Putin can say to Erdogan is as follows: "Listen, if you are not a fool, then stop everything that you do there," he said.

"In my opinion, they (the Turks) will put the tail between the legs, make some political statements, but one should not believe them," Vladimir Anokhin said.



*terrorist organizations, banned in Russia.