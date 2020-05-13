Donald Trump to orchestrate major war in the Middle East

Donald Trump will not impose sanctions against China, even though the deep state is pushing him towards such a move. Instead, Trump will hold a war in the Greater Middle East.

Trump will be given the green light to impose sanctions on China

Senator Lindsey Graham said on his website that a group of his Republican Party colleagues submitted a bill to the Senate for sanctions against China. Restrictive measures against the PRC can be introduced, if Beijing:

does not provide a coronavirus report to the bodies that conduct an investigation into the causes of the pandemic on behalf of the United States, allied countries, or UN-affiliated organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO);

does not close all markets where wild animals are sold that may pose a risk of infection to humans;

does not release Hong Kong activists who were arrested after the start of the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m convinced that without Chinese Communist Party deception the virus would not be here in the United States. China refuses to allow the international community to go into the Wuhan lab to investigate. They refuse to allow investigators to study how this outbreak started. I’m convinced China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are made to do so. This hard-hitting piece of legislation will sanction China until they cooperate with investigators,” Graham said in a statement.



It is worthy of note that the rest of the world, like the United States, received untimely and incomplete information about the spread of the coronavirus from China as well. However, the death toll in the USA in absolute terms is horrifying. Therefore, the proposal of the Republicans shows a desire to blame Beijing for many victims that massively exceed that in China.

One can also see vestiges of geopolitical concerns: the USA fears that China will emerge stronger from the pandemic by coping with the epidemic at home, which the United States could not do. This decision again propels the popular thesis, which say that the USA is moving away from world leadership, while China is happy to fill this gap.

In Washington, they find no other way out than to put information and sanction pressure on China. However, it excludes a possibility to prevent a new pandemic, because China (or any other country) will not report a potential outbreak in the future to avoid possible sanctions from the USA that still dominates the world financially and technologically.

In addition, China is known to play an important role in the global supply chain of medical products, including personal protective equipment (PPE), which enjoy enormous demand now in many countries of the world. Sanctions will interrupt their supplies to the United States and impede exchanges of scientific information on the topic of the pandemic. Therefore, it is unlikely that we are going to see the practical application of sanctions.

Trump will replace sanctions with war

Andrei Devyatov, deputy director of the Institute for Russian-Chinese Strategic Interaction, said in an interview with Pravda.Ru that the USA and China signed an agreement on constructive cooperation in the first phase. On January 15.

"This trade agreement can be compared with the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact before the Second World War of 1939. What happened then? The Anglo-Saxons intervened and set Hitler against “the red.” World War II was a war between Nazi Germany and the USSR to the advantage of the Anglo-Saxons, who won, the expert said.

According to him, the Trump-Xi Jinping trade agreement is an agreement against liberalism. The deep state wants to set Trump against “the red" to their advantage, but Trump is not willing to dance to their tune.