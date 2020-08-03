COVID-19 serves as major rehearsal operation to prepare for biological war

Mankind is "rehearsing" a biological war with the help of coronavirus. Has Russia rehearsed it perfectly?

The world is rehearsing biological warfare

Leonid Roshal, the Director of the Research Institute of Emergent Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology said in an interview with Forbes that the current crisis around the COVID-19 pandemic is a "rehearsal of biological warfare."

"When I analyze the current state of affairs, I understand that this is a rehearsal of biological warfare," he said.

However, according to Roshal, there is insufficient evidence to claim that the virus was created by the hands of man.

According to the specialist, who is a very well-known doctor in Russia, coronavirus could be a creation of nature, but what we are witnessing now is the widespread declaration of a "state of emergency," alarmist rhetoric from officials and politicians, administrative and criminal prosecution of "coronavirus deniers" suggest that the authorities of many countries are taking measures to rehearse how to overcome a threat of war.

The world is testing not only the strength of economy, health care and supply systems, but also a response from the general public to stress and quarantine measures.

Biological mysteries of the coronavirus

The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is still unknown. We only know that SARS-CoV-2 is similar to Ebola virus - it is not airborne, which means that in order to use it as a biological weapon, one would have to rely on the human-to-human transmission of the virus, which is not a sign of the effectiveness of such weapons.

In addition, SARS-CoV-2, like Ebola, is a very unstable virus prone to mutations. Therefore, it would be extremely difficult and dangerous to use it as a weapon. Therefore, if this virus is a weapon, then this weapon is underdeveloped, and here is what evidences it.

Coronavirus mutates ethnically

It was noted that the type of coronavirus circulating in Iran is different from that in China. In particular, Iranian Health Minister Said Namaki said on March 9 that there is a difference between the spread of coronavirus in Iran and the virus in Wuhan.

Indian scientists found that their coronavirus was different from those found in China and Iran. Before spreading across Europe, the Chinese virus also mutated - in Italy.

According to The Office of National Statistics, black men are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19, black women are 4.3 times more likely to die than white men and women. People of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, and mixed ethnicities have a statistically higher risk of death due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus can be a tool in war

The virus mutates from the point of view of ethnic principle. This is an important factor if there is a task to strike strategic opponents who have nuclear weapons or a high level of resistance.

Therefore, we are perhaps dealing with a new biological weapon, which does not have the task to kill in the first place. With its help, it is possible to cause social and economic collapse in the enemy's camp to occur without making one single shot.

At the same time, when the death rate is inversely proportional to the panic caused, it is legitimate to think that we are also dealing with a complex tool of psychological warfare.

How did the rehearsals go?

Leonid Roshal believes that in the low mortality rate from COVID-19 in Russia is due to the low population density and adequate measures of the authorities, such as the closure of borders.

Clearly, the impact of the pandemic on the world is not a routine attack on states or military forces. Rather, it is an indiscriminate attack on economy and human psyche. The coronavirus outbreak has directly affected the lives of billions of people, having sent a message to everyone about the most effective model for future terrorist activities and circumvention of conventions of modern warfare.

Regardless of the cause of the outbreak, be it natural, accidental or deliberate causes, it is clear that many countries have failed the rehearsal. Well, that is what the rehearsals are for.