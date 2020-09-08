Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years

US President Donald Trump cracked down on the US Department of Defense, on its administration, to be more precise. According to Trump, the Pentagon wants nothing but wars.

Everything for companies that make bombs and planes

It is an open secret that US generals unleash wars to contribute to the enrichment of companies that produce weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

"I'm not saying the military's in love with me -- the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy," the US president said at a press conference at the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump has said that he's getting the US out of "endless wars", but the top military leadership, beholden to arms manufacturers, isn't happy with him.

Trump reiterated that "we (that is, the US) are emerging from endless wars." He had previously urged the US involvement in "endless wars" should end and US soldiers should return to their homes from hot spots. Many critics of the current US president believe that the Trump administration is reluctant to defend democratic values and human rights in the world.

According to Trump, Democrat Joe Biden, Trump's rival in the presidential election, "sent our youth to fight in these crazy endless wars." He probably means the time, when Biden served as vice president.

Trump's serious problems with ministers

The current president of the United States does have certain issues with defense ministers. The sitting head of the Pentagon, Mark Esper, is the fourth person to take this post during Trump's presidency.

First there was James Mattis, whom Donald Trump at first praised and then scolded. Then there was Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan, whom the president wanted to be the head of the Defense Department. It turned out, however, that Shanahan had a conflict of interest because of his ties to Boeing Corporation. He could contribute to the enrichment of one of those "wonderful companies that make bombs, planes and everything else."

Then, for some time, the Pentagon was chaired by "acting" head Richard Vaughn Spencer.

Now Trump is looking for a replacement for Mark Esper. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie may become the next Pentagon chief, although this is likely to happen after the US elections, if Trump keeps his White House residency, of course.

Generally speaking, Donald Trump is the first of US presidents in almost half a century who did not start a war. One should not label him as a dove of peace, of course, taking into consideration the fact that US armed forces have repeatedly attacked other countries. Yet, there was no large-scale military invasion during Trump's presidency. One should probably credit Trump for that.