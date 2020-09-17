EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia

The European Union wants to isolate Russia. To be more precise, the EU wants to "to continue the isolation" of Russia against the background of what happened to Russian opposition activist and blogger Aleksei Navalny. This is the summary of the resolution that was published on the website of the European Parliament.

MEPs vote for boycott and sanctions

In fact, The EU Parliament still discusses the resolution, but there is every reason to believe that members of the European Parliament are going to support it.

While keeping the course for the isolation of Russia, MEPs propose to conduct the strategic reassessment of relations between Europe and Russia. They also want to continue boycotting Moscow at international forums (G7 and others), revise interaction on various platforms, and finally launch an international investigation into the poisoning of Aleksei Navalny with the participation of the EU, UN, the Council of Europe and the OPCW.

The resolution also pays attention to the troubled Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. European officials still want to put an end to cooperation with Russia on this project.

Not the first and not the last anti-Russian resolution

This is not the first time when MEPs adopt resolutions that in one way or another criticise and call for boycott of the Russian Federation. In September last year, for example, a resolution was adopted entitled "On the importance of European remembrance for the future of Europe," which caused outrage in Moscow.

On the one hand, that resolution was absolutely correct, particularly in the part that condemned attempts to revise the results of the Second World War, "historical revisionism and the glorification of Nazi collaborators in some EU member states." One can only welcome such an approach.

On the other hand, another part of the revolution harshly criticised the pre-war policy of the Soviet Union. Moscow took that part as a grain of revisionism, which members of the European Parliament earlier condemned.

In April of 2020, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, in which MEPs announced the need to resist "aggressive propaganda" on the part of Russia and China against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Does the most recent resolution deserve special attention?

We could continue giving examples on the topic as they are plentiful. The European Parliament churns out such resolutions on a regular basis, given that they are not binding, but simply advisory in nature.

Why does the most recent resolution deserve special attention? This resolution is a reflection of the general attitude of both the leadership of the European Union and EU member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged that the European Union would definitely react to the poisoning of Aleksei Navalny. One shall assume that Brussels and other major states of the European Union are already working on d today with Aleksei Navalny. Obviously, Brussels and the capitals of other EU states are now developing versions of this response.

Apparently, one does not need to discuss the validity and fairness of this kind of action, given the statements that Russia has heard from the European Union during the past few weeks.