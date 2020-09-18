World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Alexander Shtorm

USA was one step away from recognising Crimea as Russia in 2014

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larov announced that the Americans were ready to recognize the Crimea a Russian territory in 2014.

USA was one step away from recognising Crimea as Russia in 2014

It goes about the proposal that the US State Department made in relation to the Crimea. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry had voiced the proposal, but asked for a second referendum to observe decency.

That said, there is an international document regarding Ukraine, which the West allegedly does not remember, although it was signed by representatives of Moscow, the EU and the United States.

According to the document, Kiev was obliged to conduct decentralization, including all regions of Ukraine. During the talks, the head of the US State Department admitted that the West was well aware that Crimea was indeed a part of Russia, that its residents wanted to live in Russia. However, John Kerry requested Lavrov should ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a new referendum, in which observers from other countries would participate.

According to Lavrov, "if they understood that it was a manifestation of the will of the people, then why stage such performances?"

However, Russia rejected the request for a new referendum. "Why on earth? If you understand everything, why once forcing people to vote again?" Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Since then, however, the United States officially demands Russia should put an end to all the suffering in the Crimea and give the peninsula back to Ukraine. Acting US ambassador to Kiev, Kristina Kvien, called on Russia to "stop its legacy of inflicting suffering on the people of Crimea:"

"The deportation of the Crimean Tatars 76 years ago caused unimaginable trauma, suffering, and the death of thousands. That trauma and suffering is only deepened by Russia's modern-day occupation of Crimea. The United States "does not and will not recognize Russia's purported annexation of Crimea," she said.

According to the recent survey, which the Levada Center held in Crimea for The Washington Post, the share of the Crimean Tatars, who supported the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation increased by 20 percent.

"Today, 59 percent of Crimean Tatars fully support the reunification. No wonder. People work, the largest mosque is being built, the state language, the Tatar, has been introduced, children are educated at schools in the Tatar language," experts say.

During the closed meeting in Kiev on January 31, 2019, the Americans admitted that the Crimea was lost.

Experts also remind that the US State Department may have forgotten about Russia's move to set the entire nuclear triad of the Russian Federation into combat readiness in 2014 during the operation to ensure the security of Crimea.

"Let them try to take Northern Cyprus from Turkey, a NATO member. That territory remains unrecognized since 1974," experts say.

As a matter of fact, US President Donald Trump acknowledged once that everyone in Crimea speak Russian, Business Insider reported in June 2018. In addition, Trump called Ukraine "one of the most corrupt countries in the world." According to Trump, the annexation became possible because President Putin outsmarted President Obama.

Topics john kerry donald trump sergei lavrov vladimir putin crimea is russia crimea annexation crimea referendum
News All >
Last materials
USA was one step away from recognising Crimea as Russia in 2014
The reasons of NAY
Belarus closes borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
Russia warns USA not to interfere in Belarus crisis
You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours!
Easy ways to build strong business foundation
Coronavirus pandemic causes unprecedented economic decline since WWII
Russian nationalist Maxim Tesak found dead in detention centre
A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?
Popular
Former USSR
Russia warns USA not to interfere in Belarus crisis

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko had a telephone conversation with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan

Russia warns USA not to interfere in Belarus crisis
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
Europe
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
Former USSR
Belarus closes borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine
Columnists
You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours!
Alexander Shtorm USA was one step away from recognising Crimea as Russia in 2014 Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo The reasons of NAY Costantino Ceoldo Oleg Artyukov EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia Oleg Artyukov
Comments
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
EU calls for boycott, isolation and sanctions against Russia
For Navalny, the sky is open
Kursk submarine disaster: 20 years of lies in the name of death
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary.
The Kena Upanishad: A Commentary.
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
A (new) role for Italy in the Mediterranean?
Kyrgyzstan wants to join Russia to give rise to the new USSR
2020: Humankind fails the test
2020: Humankind fails the test
Lukashenko and Putin reaffirm 20 years of their friendship
2020: Humankind fails the test
Donald Trump is USA's first dove of peace in 50 years
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy