USA was one step away from recognising Crimea as Russia in 2014

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larov announced that the Americans were ready to recognize the Crimea a Russian territory in 2014.

It goes about the proposal that the US State Department made in relation to the Crimea. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry had voiced the proposal, but asked for a second referendum to observe decency.

That said, there is an international document regarding Ukraine, which the West allegedly does not remember, although it was signed by representatives of Moscow, the EU and the United States.

According to the document, Kiev was obliged to conduct decentralization, including all regions of Ukraine. During the talks, the head of the US State Department admitted that the West was well aware that Crimea was indeed a part of Russia, that its residents wanted to live in Russia. However, John Kerry requested Lavrov should ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a new referendum, in which observers from other countries would participate.

According to Lavrov, "if they understood that it was a manifestation of the will of the people, then why stage such performances?"

However, Russia rejected the request for a new referendum. "Why on earth? If you understand everything, why once forcing people to vote again?" Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Since then, however, the United States officially demands Russia should put an end to all the suffering in the Crimea and give the peninsula back to Ukraine. Acting US ambassador to Kiev, Kristina Kvien, called on Russia to "stop its legacy of inflicting suffering on the people of Crimea:"

"The deportation of the Crimean Tatars 76 years ago caused unimaginable trauma, suffering, and the death of thousands. That trauma and suffering is only deepened by Russia's modern-day occupation of Crimea. The United States "does not and will not recognize Russia's purported annexation of Crimea," she said.

According to the recent survey, which the Levada Center held in Crimea for The Washington Post, the share of the Crimean Tatars, who supported the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation increased by 20 percent.

"Today, 59 percent of Crimean Tatars fully support the reunification. No wonder. People work, the largest mosque is being built, the state language, the Tatar, has been introduced, children are educated at schools in the Tatar language," experts say.

During the closed meeting in Kiev on January 31, 2019, the Americans admitted that the Crimea was lost.

Experts also remind that the US State Department may have forgotten about Russia's move to set the entire nuclear triad of the Russian Federation into combat readiness in 2014 during the operation to ensure the security of Crimea.

"Let them try to take Northern Cyprus from Turkey, a NATO member. That territory remains unrecognized since 1974," experts say.

As a matter of fact, US President Donald Trump acknowledged once that everyone in Crimea speak Russian, Business Insider reported in June 2018. In addition, Trump called Ukraine "one of the most corrupt countries in the world." According to Trump, the annexation became possible because President Putin outsmarted President Obama.