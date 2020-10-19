Bolivia teaches Russia a lesson

The unconditional victory of Evo Morales' party in Bolivia comes as a reproach and a lesson for Russia, which supported the coup in this country last November.

Movement for Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce won the first round of Bolivia's presidential elections on Sunday, which completely invalidates last year's November coup.

In November of 2019, Evo Morales won the elections in the first round in the fight for his fourth mandate, but his victory was contested after the intervention of the US-controlled Organization of American States (OAS), which complained of "fraud" in the counting of votes.

The military, bribed by the United States, did not allow Morales to take office, having thus triggered protests and violence in the country. He abdicated his mandate and was forced to migrate abroad. Russia, like the entire West (but not all Latin American countries), recognized the opposition that seized power in Bolivia under the leadership of second most important person in the upper house of the parliament - Jeanine Agnes.

A criminal case was opened against Morales on charges of "terrorism", although Bolivia was progressively improving the lives of citizens during his stay in power. The reason behind the case was simple - Morales pursued an anti-American and pro-Russian policy. He recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, as well as Crimea's choice for reunification with Russia.

Twenty-percent advantage makes Arce's victory unconditional

The official election results will be announced over the next few days, but Arce is 20 percent ahead of his rival, which ensures his victory afterwards. Preliminary results show that Arce has scored 52.4 percent of the vote, while his opponent, Carlos Mesa gained a bit more than 31 percent.

Arce's victory suggests that the Bolivians appreciate the party that has done a lot for the people, it will also receive a majority in the parliament. From Buenos Aires, where he lives in exile, Evo Morales welcomed the MAS victory and expressed his disbelief in the delay in publishing the results.

"Bolivia will return to the path of economic, political and social stability," Morales said.

Interim President Jeanine Agnes has already admitted defeat.

"I congratulate the winners and ask them to rule democratically," said Agnes, who ran for presidency but ultimately gave up the race in favor of Mesa.

Arce, for his part, promised to create the "government of national unity."

We will work to renew our process of change without hatred, analysing and overcoming our mistakes," the president-elect said.

The Organization of American States (OAS), which had an election observer mission, called on the general public and politicians to "wait patiently" for the official results to be released. This time, the OAS had little chance to fabricate results.

The victory of Morales party means defeat for Russia

The triumphant return of the MAS party to power is a signal for a new rise of democratic forces in the whole region. At the head of Bolivia, Luis Arce will join other progressive Latin American governments such as the governments of Mexico and Argentina, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, thus strengthening Latin America's geopolitical capabilities to counter the United States.

The unconditional victory of Evo Morales party comes as a reproach and a lesson to Russia, which supported the coup in Bolivia almost a year ago. This brings up a question of the sovereignty of the Russian elite.